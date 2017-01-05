RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2017 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Go Supersonic with Golden Ticket and get backstage access, VIP upgrade

MUMBAI: India's premium music festival Supersonic has been a grand success since its inception in 2013. The brand has managed to earn some loyal fans and we have some good news for them.

Supersonic just announced ‘Golden Ticket’, for only Rs. 3000 for the first 1000 patrons. The ‘Golden Ticket’ can be your best Supersonic experience as you can get backstage access, VIP upgrade and more.

Know the mode of participation:

The patrons are required to purchase ‘Golden Ticket’ for the Event from bookmyshow.com, which is the ticketing partner site. Every Patron who purchases the ‘Golden Ticket’ will be eligible to get INR 1000/- (inclusive of taxes) worth of food and beverages loaded with their tickets/bands. The ‘Golden Ticket’ shall be valid till stocks last and shall be on first come first basis.

Wait, there is more, at the end, organizers shall select 50 customers who will be eligible to upgrade from regular (GA) to VIP; and another 50 customers will be eligible for the backstage tour at the event.

Earlier, VH1 Supersonic also offered Flash Sale tickets at just Rs 1500 on 7 November 2016. It was indeed a relief for those planning to drag tight-fisted friends to the festival.

Starting 10-12 February 2017 with a new home at Laxmi Lawns in Pune, Vh1 Supersonic will witness Eric Prydz as the first headline artist for 2017 edition. This is not only his India debut but also his first ever performance in any Asian country. The Supersonic team is yet to announce the full line-up for its 2017 edition.  

Next headliner and line-up to be announced real soon! Stay tuned for more details.

Tags
Vh1 Supersonic Vh1 Golden Ticket Eric Prydz Laxmi Lawns GoSupersonic
Related news
News | 22 Dec 2016

Supersonic ropes in Eric Prydz for headline act

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic has just announced that Eric Prydz will be the first headline artist for 2017 edition. This is not only his India debut, but also his first ever performance in any Asian country.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2016

Lost Stories en route to Global Citizen India

MUMBAI: Lost Stories, which comprises Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta, recently secured the 52nd position in the list released by world's top EDM magazine DJ Mag. The electronic duo is all set to perform at the debut India edition of the Global Citizen Festival.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2016

Lady Gaga, Martin Garrix, Justin Bieber dominate MTV EMA 2016

MUMBAI: The 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards were held at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Netherlands on 6 November 2016. Hosted by Bebe Rexha, the EMA is one of the most iconic Music Awards shows in the world.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM broadcasters asked to air public interest jingles

NEW DELHI: All FM Radio channels are expected to broadcast public interest announcements as may bread more

News
BARC India Week 52: Mastiii leads; 9XO makes a comeback

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

Press Releases
Maxus co-creates innovative III tier radio campaign for Sonata

MUMBAI: Starting the year on a high note, Maxus partnered with Big FM to co-create and conceptualread more

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

top# 5 articles

1
Wookie gives his touch to Xavier Eleven's 'New Day'

MUMBAI: Widely regarded as an influential founding father of UK Garage, the renowned producer and remixer Wookie has given his touch to Xavier Eleven...read more

2
Great time to be making music in India: Rahul Ram

MUMBAI: Indo-rock fusion band Indian Ocean's bass guitarist and lead vocalist Rahul Ram says the whole process of making and releasing music has been...read more

3
Folk Music highlight of Festival of India in Cambodia in January and February

NEW DELHI: Rajasthani folk music and dance will be the highlight of a Festival of India being organized in Cambodia this month. Being held from 10...read more

4
Meiyang to sing 'Laila ho Laila' recreated version

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone sizzled in the video of the new version of ‘Laila ho Laila’ from the 1980 film ‘Qurbani’. Soon, actor-singer Meiyang...read more

5
Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group