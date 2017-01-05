Go Supersonic with Golden Ticket and get backstage access, VIP upgrade

MUMBAI: India's premium music festival Supersonic has been a grand success since its inception in 2013. The brand has managed to earn some loyal fans and we have some good news for them.

Supersonic just announced ‘Golden Ticket’, for only Rs. 3000 for the first 1000 patrons. The ‘Golden Ticket’ can be your best Supersonic experience as you can get backstage access, VIP upgrade and more.

Know the mode of participation:

The patrons are required to purchase ‘Golden Ticket’ for the Event from bookmyshow.com, which is the ticketing partner site. Every Patron who purchases the ‘Golden Ticket’ will be eligible to get INR 1000/- (inclusive of taxes) worth of food and beverages loaded with their tickets/bands. The ‘Golden Ticket’ shall be valid till stocks last and shall be on first come first basis.

Wait, there is more, at the end, organizers shall select 50 customers who will be eligible to upgrade from regular (GA) to VIP; and another 50 customers will be eligible for the backstage tour at the event.

Earlier, VH1 Supersonic also offered Flash Sale tickets at just Rs 1500 on 7 November 2016. It was indeed a relief for those planning to drag tight-fisted friends to the festival.

Starting 10-12 February 2017 with a new home at Laxmi Lawns in Pune, Vh1 Supersonic will witness Eric Prydz as the first headline artist for 2017 edition. This is not only his India debut but also his first ever performance in any Asian country. The Supersonic team is yet to announce the full line-up for its 2017 edition.

Next headliner and line-up to be announced real soon! Stay tuned for more details.