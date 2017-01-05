Folk Music highlight of Festival of India in Cambodia in January and February

NEW DELHI: Rajasthani folk music and dance will be the highlight of a Festival of India being organized in Cambodia this month.

Being held from 10 January to 16 February 2017, the Festival will also include a Ramayana Performance, the Manganiyar Group dance, and Classical Dance.

A Buddhist Mahotsav – exhibition titled Dhamma Darshana - to explore the life, teachings and important events connected with Lord Buddha and Photo Exhibition on Buddhist religious/heritage sites in India will also be organized.

To complete the experience, a Food Festival will also be held.

The Festival events are being showcased in three cities of Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Battambang in Cambodia.