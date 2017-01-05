RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2017 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

Folk Music highlight of Festival of India in Cambodia in January and February

NEW DELHI: Rajasthani folk music and dance will be the highlight of a Festival of India being organized in Cambodia this month.

Being held from 10 January to 16 February 2017, the Festival will also include a Ramayana Performance, the Manganiyar Group dance, and Classical Dance.

A Buddhist Mahotsav – exhibition titled Dhamma Darshana - to explore the life, teachings and important events connected with Lord Buddha and Photo Exhibition on Buddhist religious/heritage sites in India will also be organized.

To complete the experience, a Food Festival will also be held.

The Festival events are being showcased in three cities of Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Battambang in Cambodia.

Tags
Festival of India Buddhist Mahotsav folk music Ramayana Battambang
Related news
News | 27 Dec 2016

Must Read: Tanishk Bagchi beyond music

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi, became a household name post the success of 'Banno' from 'Tanu Weds Manu'. This success led to one researching more about this artist's musical side, but his personal side remained unexplored.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2016

Top 5 Indian Ocean tracks

Mumbai: Spanning across three decades since its launch in 1990, Indian music band, Indian Ocean has given a number of masterpieces comprising of an eclectic mix of Indian folk, classical and rock music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM broadcasters asked to air public interest jingles

NEW DELHI: All FM Radio channels are expected to broadcast public interest announcements as may bread more

News
BARC India Week 52: Mastiii leads; 9XO makes a comeback

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

Press Releases
Maxus co-creates innovative III tier radio campaign for Sonata

MUMBAI: Starting the year on a high note, Maxus partnered with Big FM to co-create and conceptualread more

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others...read more

2
Folk Music highlight of Festival of India in Cambodia in January and February

NEW DELHI: Rajasthani folk music and dance will be the highlight of a Festival of India being organized in Cambodia this month. Being held from 10...read more

3
Meiyang to sing 'Laila ho Laila' recreated version

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone sizzled in the video of the new version of ‘Laila ho Laila’ from the 1980 film ‘Qurbani’. Soon, actor-singer Meiyang...read more

4
'Mon Amour' an echo from the past

MUMBAI: Kaabil's dance number is here to introduce us to a new way of saying 'affection' - 'Mon Amour'. But, the question is if one feels that...read more

5
Great time to be making music in India: Rahul Ram

MUMBAI: Indo-rock fusion band Indian Ocean's bass guitarist and lead vocalist Rahul Ram says the whole process of making and releasing music has been...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group