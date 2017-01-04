Shankar Mahadevan and Aditya Thackeray team up for BMC schools

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan has joined hands with the chief of Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray to give music education to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools.

Mahadevan went on to break the news on his twitter page. His tweeted: "Extremely happy that my academy @ShankarMAcademy will teach music to the BMC schools!! A dream come true! @AUThackeray" (sic)

Under the initiative music teachers of Mahadevan's academy will meet students and teachers of BMC schools to train them on the subject.

Aditya Thackeray too went on to tweet about the learning process. He said: "@Shankar_Live ji will be working with BMC teachers and students to encourage music further and enhance learning regular stuff through music" (sic)

He further revealed that the regular music classes in these schools with begin from June this year.

Indeed a noble cause. Kudos to both team Mahadevan and Aditya Thackeray.