Raftaar visits Dubai Healthcare City to meet fan
MUMBAI: Just like every year, rapper Raftaar traveled to Dubai with his show on the New Year's eve, with fans attending it from all over the globe. This year was special since Raftaar dropped in at Dubai Healthcare City to meet a fan who could not keep a date with the rapper's concert.
Bobo, who is specially abled, has been traveling all the way from Norway to Dubai for the past two years. This year too, he traveled to Dubai but failed to attend the concert.
A night before the event Bobo fell off his wheelchair breaking his arm and leg. Though he was in pain, Bobo kept texting Raftaar informing about his situation from the hospital bed.
Raftaar’s post on Instagram shows his value for fans and love for them. Raftaar made an effort to not only meet his fan at the Dubai Healthcare City but also posted on Instagram requesting every fan to pray for Bobo’s recovery.
I want all of u all to pray for his speedy recovery. His name is Bobo and he comes from Norway to Dubai every year for my new year show. This year was our hat-trick but he fell off his wheel chair a night before and broke his arm n legs. Sala itna strong hai ki bed se bhi he kept texting me. Thats love. Had to meet him. I never forget my day one people and supporters. Bobo bhai 2017 ki party next level karenge. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Norway walo bhai ka khayal rakhna. #blessings #wishes #prayers #positive #blessed #peace