News |  04 Jan 2017

Raftaar visits Dubai Healthcare City to meet fan

MUMBAI: Just like every year, rapper Raftaar traveled to Dubai with his show on the New Year's eve, with fans attending it from all over the globe. This year was special since Raftaar dropped in at Dubai Healthcare City to meet a fan who could not keep a date with the rapper's concert.

Bobo, who is specially abled, has been traveling all the way from Norway to Dubai for the past two years. This year too, he traveled to Dubai but failed to attend the concert.

A night before the event Bobo fell off his wheelchair breaking his arm and leg. Though he was in pain, Bobo kept texting Raftaar informing about his situation from the hospital bed.

Raftaar’s post on Instagram shows his value for fans and love for them. Raftaar made an effort to not only meet his fan at the Dubai Healthcare City but also posted on Instagram requesting every fan to pray for Bobo’s recovery.

