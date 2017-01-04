Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others has disappeared from the Hindi music scene for a while now. 2015 song 'Aankhon Aankhon' from 'Bhaag Johnny' was his last Bollywood track.

In 2016, we saw the singer star in Punjabi film 'Zorawar' and two singles titled, 'Rise n Shine' and 'Twerk Twerk', but he continued to give Bollywood a miss.

His fans have been requesting the singer to do more of Bollywood, but a playback singer from the industry has come forward to request the same for the first time.

In the new year, Mika Singh expressed his desire to see Honey back in the industry. Mika took to twitter to tweet this - "Yo yo pls come back my brother .. your big bro mika and the whole hardcore fans are waiting for you ... nobody can take your place" (sic)

The two worked on a single titled 'Mast Kalander' back in 2014.