RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2017 14:42 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others has disappeared from the Hindi music scene for a while now. 2015 song 'Aankhon Aankhon' from 'Bhaag Johnny' was his last Bollywood track.

In 2016, we saw the singer star in Punjabi film 'Zorawar' and two singles titled, 'Rise n Shine' and 'Twerk Twerk', but he continued to give Bollywood a miss.

His fans have been requesting the singer to do more of Bollywood, but a playback singer from the industry has come forward to request the same for the first time.

In the new year, Mika Singh expressed his desire to see Honey back in the industry. Mika took to twitter to tweet this - "Yo yo pls come back my brother .. your big bro mika and the whole hardcore fans are waiting for you ... nobody can take your place" (sic)

The two worked on a single titled 'Mast Kalander' back in 2014.

Tags
Mika Singh Yo Yo Honey Singh Chaar Botal Vodka Yaar Naa Miley Lungi Dance Zorawar Mast Kalander
Related news
News | 27 Dec 2016

People have misused Modi's demonetisation move: Mika

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Mika Singh on Monday said the Narendra Modi-led central government's demonetisation move has been misused by the people.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2016

Bollywood mourns George Michael

MUMBAI: The world lost singer and pop icon George Michael on Christmas. The superstar of the 80s who sold 80 million records worldwide was found dead at his home on Sunday. The news of this 53-year-old's demise made many fans sad and the Bollywood industry felt no different.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

AR Rahman tops Forbes India list amongst Bollywood musicians

MUMBAI: Forbes India released a list of Top 100 Celebrities for the year 2016. This list celebs from entertainment and sports industry.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ayushmann Khurrana goes Bangla with 'Orrey Mon'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his Hindi-Punjabi tracks in Bollywood, but the singer has stepped out of his comfort zone with '...read more

2
Sunburn 10: Whither 'ultimate music, ultimate fun'?

MUMBAI: The Sunburn festival that has grown into one of the seminal global music festivals, celebrated its 10-year long dominance over the EDM...read more

3
I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing: 'Laila Main Laila' singer Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about remakes of 2016 'Laila Main Laila' starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan made it to every New Year party and...read more

4
Watch: Meghalaya's Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition sing together The Beatles' All My Lovin'

MUMBAI: In a political scenario where the members of one family are divided and forming different parties to please their egos, one of the Seven...read more

5
Badshah hits another million with 'The Breakup Song'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been successfully in giving Bollywood hits in 2016. His songs ‘Kar Gai Chull’, ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘DJ Wale Babu’ crossed...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group