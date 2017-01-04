RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2017 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

Jeremy Renner wants to become songwriter

MUMBAI: Actor Jeremy Renner is considering launching a career as a songwriter so that he can spend more time with his family.

The 45-year-old is desperate to see more of his three-year-old daughter, Ava -- whom he has with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. So, he has already been making some pop tunes in his home-built studio after getting inspired by the late singer Amy Winehouse, songstress Adele and ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker Bruno Mars, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"To spend more time with my child... I've been doing music for years but I haven't released anything yet. That was my ambition before I became an actor," Renner told Metro newspaper about his New Year resolution and music aspirations.

"I've started recording more seriously recently and I might put it online. I've been inspired by people like Adele, Amy Winehouse, Sia and Kings of Leon, Bruno Mars -- I like his pop sensibilities," he added.

Renner said focusing on music is the ideal solution to "scratch that creative itch" while being with his daughter.

"I was thinking how do I scratch that creative itch as an artist but also stay with my child? I have a studio at home so I can write and record.

"I posted a picture on Instagram of my big piano and a baby piano next to it - and that's my approach to it. I can write songs, maybe I don't even have to perform them, maybe I can give them to someone else, but
it lets me spend time with my child," Renner said.

(Source: IANS)

