RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2017 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

Janet Jackson welcomes first child

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are blessed with a son, whom they have named Eissa Al Mana.

The baby was born on Tuesday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jackson's representative said in a statement: "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

The 50-year-old had been keeping out of the spotlight during her pregnancy, but in November 2016, she posted on social media saying that she was "doing well".

Jackson confirmed her pregnancy in October 2016.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Janet Jackson Eissa Al Mana first child Wissam Al Mana news
Related news
News | 02 Jan 2017

Over 200 arrested at Sydney music festival

MUMBAI: More than 200 persons were arrested in a music festival here for drug use and distribution, the media reported on Monday.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth secretly married?

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth after she called his family her "in-laws" on social media.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

Ed Sheeran to release new music soon

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who took a break from social media and the public eye for the last 12 months, will unveil new music on Friday. The singer uploaded a silent video on Twitter on New Year's Day to update his fans about his upcoming work, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raftaar visits Dubai Healthcare City to meet fan

MUMBAI: Just like every year, rapper Raftaar traveled to Dubai with his show on the New Year's eve, with fans attending it from all over the globe....read more

2
Birthday Special: 10 must-read facts of Gurdas Maan

MUMBAI: Gurdas Maan one of the most notable figures in Punjabi music industry turns a year older today. He has given the entertainment industry some...read more

3
Shankar Mahadevan and Aditya Thackeray team up for BMC schools

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan has joined hands with the chief of Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray to give music...read more

4
Sunburn 10: Whither 'ultimate music, ultimate fun'?

MUMBAI: The Sunburn festival that has grown into one of the seminal global music festivals, celebrated its 10-year long dominance over the EDM...read more

5
Gaurav Dagaonkar to compose for 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'

MUMBAI: Music producer-singer Gaurav Dagaonkar is all set to compose for an upcoming Bollywood film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’Confirming the reports...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group