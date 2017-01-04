Get crazy with 'Go Pagal' from Jolly LLB 2

MUMBAI: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming February release 'Jolly LLB 2's first single is out. The song ‘ Go Pagal’ is themed on Holi Festival that will take you back to the 11-year-old song ‘ Do me a favor’ from the movie ‘Waqt’.

With people still hung over from New Year celebrations, 'Jolly LLB 2' has given us a new Holi song in our playlist. The colour–ful song starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi can get us all crazy.

Rapper Raftaar and Nindy Kaur have lent their voices for this song. It has been penned by Manj Musik and Raftaar and the music is directed by Giresh Nakod and Manj Musik.

Akshay’s absurd dance moves are as natural as anyone during Holi, might make you dance the same during the fest.

Check out the song below