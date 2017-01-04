RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2017 14:24 |  By RnMTeam

Get crazy with 'Go Pagal' from Jolly LLB 2

MUMBAI: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming February release 'Jolly LLB 2's first single is out. The song ‘ Go Pagal’ is themed on Holi Festival that will take you back to the 11-year-old song ‘ Do me a favor’ from the movie ‘Waqt’.

With people still hung over from New Year celebrations, 'Jolly LLB 2' has given us a new Holi song in our playlist. The colour–ful song starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi can get us all crazy.

Rapper Raftaar and Nindy Kaur have lent their voices for this song. It has been penned by Manj Musik and Raftaar and the music is directed by Giresh Nakod and Manj Musik.
Akshay’s absurd dance moves are as natural as anyone during Holi, might make you dance the same during the fest.

Check out the song below

Tags
Akshay Kumar Huma Qureshi Go Pagal Jolly LLB 2 Waqt Do me a favor Raftaar Niny Kaur Manj Musik Giresh Nakod
Related news
News | 04 Jan 2017

Raftaar visits Dubai Healthcare City to meet fan

MUMBAI: Just like every year, rapper Raftaar traveled to Dubai with his show on the New Year's eve, with fans attending it from all over the globe. This year was special since Raftaar dropped in at Dubai Healthcare City to meet a fan who could not keep a date with the rapper's concert.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is now working for an upcoming Bollywood action-comedy titled ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt ’.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jeremy Renner wants to become songwriter

MUMBAI: Actor Jeremy Renner is considering launching a career as a songwriter so that he can spend more time with his family. The 45-year-old is...read more

2
Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others...read more

3
Sunburn 10: Whither 'ultimate music, ultimate fun'?

MUMBAI: The Sunburn festival that has grown into one of the seminal global music festivals, celebrated its 10-year long dominance over the EDM...read more

4
Raftaar visits Dubai Healthcare City to meet fan

MUMBAI: Just like every year, rapper Raftaar traveled to Dubai with his show on the New Year's eve, with fans attending it from all over the globe....read more

5
Gaurav Dagaonkar to compose for 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'

MUMBAI: Music producer-singer Gaurav Dagaonkar is all set to compose for an upcoming Bollywood film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’Confirming the reports...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group