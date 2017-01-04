Gaurav Dagaonkar to compose for 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'

MUMBAI: Music producer-singer Gaurav Dagaonkar is all set to compose for an upcoming Bollywood film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’

Confirming the reports Gaurav said, “This is an action comedy, which has some dark humour as well. The music is completely different what I have done in the past. The sound is an amalgamation of rustic and raga based tunes. There are some quirky numbers that fit the characters of the film.”

“There are five songs as of now and hopefully they will be out by this year March or April," added he.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is an upcoming Indian action thriller film directed by Kushan Nandy. The film is produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder.

Initially, the film also had Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. Due to arguments with the director over some intimate scenes with the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she walked out of the film. Bengali actress Bidita Bag took the place of Singh as the lead actress later in June 2016.

In that addition, Gaurav is also releasing a music video of Kishore Kumar’s ‘Ek Ajnabee’ along with all that jazz today 4 January 2016 on his YouTube channel. The music video is regarding jazz and contemporary dance forms, which will be presented by Svetana Kanwar and Noel Athayde.

Talking about it Gaurav said, “Svetana Kanwar who is also a friend, is a great contemporary and jazz dancer, also a part of BOM squad. I visited her studio once and the way she danced was wonderful. We decided to shoot the whole thing and it came out really well. This is the first time I have collaborated with someone who is not from the music industry.”

The video was shot in a dance studio in Andheri. The production of the music video is done by One Digital Entertainment.

“The vocals and the music has been recorded in my home studio. Soumyo, the guitarist did a great job and the solo guitar part is the highlight of the song. I have been a fan of Kishore Kumar, RD Burman since childhood and my earlier rendition of ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ was used for an ad film directed by Shoojit Sircar,” added Gaurav.

Last but not the least; Gaurav is also working on a track to pay tribute to the legendary Sri Lankan music maestro composer-vocalist Lt. Amaradeva. The song will be out by end of January 2017.

Gaurav has earlier composed for Bollywood movies such as ‘Lanka’ (2010), ‘Joker’ (2012), ‘Will You Marry Me’ (2012) and ‘Heartless’ (2014).