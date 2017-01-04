RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2017 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Gaurav Dagaonkar to compose for 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'

MUMBAI: Music producer-singer Gaurav Dagaonkar is all set to compose for an upcoming Bollywood film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’

Confirming the reports Gaurav said, “This is an action comedy, which has some dark humour as well. The music is completely different what I have done in the past. The sound is an amalgamation of rustic and raga based tunes. There are some quirky numbers that fit the characters of the film.”

“There are five songs as of now and hopefully they will be out by this year March or April," added he.  

Composer Gaurav Dagaonkar to compose, sing for Nepali film

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is an upcoming Indian action thriller film directed by Kushan Nandy. The film is produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder.

Initially, the film also had Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. Due to arguments with the director over some intimate scenes with the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she walked out of the film. Bengali actress Bidita Bag took the place of Singh as the lead actress later in June 2016.

Also read: A great tune will work even if it's sung without accompaniment: Gaurav Dagaonkar

In that addition, Gaurav is also releasing a music video of Kishore Kumar’s ‘Ek Ajnabee’ along with all that jazz today 4 January 2016 on his YouTube channel. The music video is regarding jazz and contemporary dance forms, which will be presented by Svetana Kanwar and Noel Athayde.

Talking about it Gaurav said, “Svetana Kanwar who is also a friend, is a great contemporary and jazz dancer, also a part of BOM squad. I visited her studio once and the way she danced was wonderful. We decided to shoot the whole thing and it came out really well. This is the first time I have collaborated with someone who is not from the music industry.”

The video was shot in a dance studio in Andheri. The production of the music video is done by One Digital Entertainment.

“The vocals and the music has been recorded in my home studio. Soumyo, the guitarist did a great job and the solo guitar part is the highlight of the song. I have been a fan of Kishore Kumar, RD Burman since childhood and my earlier rendition of ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ was used for an ad film directed by Shoojit Sircar,” added Gaurav.

Last but not the least; Gaurav is also working on a track to pay tribute to the legendary Sri Lankan music maestro composer-vocalist Lt. Amaradeva. The song will be out by end of January 2017.

Gaurav has earlier composed for Bollywood movies such as ‘Lanka’ (2010), ‘Joker’ (2012), ‘Will You Marry Me’ (2012) and ‘Heartless’ (2014).

Tags
Gaurav Dagaonkar Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Amaradeva Kishore Kumar RD Burman Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se Svetana Kanwar Noel Athayde One Digital Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui Kushan Nandy Kiran Shyam Shroff Ashmith Kunder Chitrangada Singh Bidita Bag BOM squad Shoojit Sircar Lanka Joker Will You Marry Me Heartless
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2016

Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar feature in new Bollywood calendar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday launched India Film Informations tenth edition film calendar for the year 2017.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

'Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye' another recreation for 'Kaabil'

MUMBAI: The year end has been all about the recreation of old Bollywood songs. In the last few weeks, we have come across recreated versions of 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le', 'Humma Humma' and 'Laila Main Laila'. But, this fad is not ending here.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others...read more

2
I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing: 'Laila Main Laila' singer Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about remakes of 2016 'Laila Main Laila' starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan made it to every New Year party and...read more

3
Kiran a good singer, says Aamir

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday praised his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao's singing ability, who has made her singing debut in a music...read more

4
Sunburn 10: Whither 'ultimate music, ultimate fun'?

MUMBAI: The Sunburn festival that has grown into one of the seminal global music festivals, celebrated its 10-year long dominance over the EDM...read more

5
Ayushmann Khurrana goes Bangla with 'Orrey Mon'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his Hindi-Punjabi tracks in Bollywood, but the singer has stepped out of his comfort zone with '...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group