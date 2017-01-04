RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2017 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Ayushmann Khurrana goes Bangla with 'Orrey Mon'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his Hindi-Punjabi tracks in Bollywood, but the singer has stepped out of his comfort zone with 'Orrey Mon'.

'Orrey Mon' is a Hindi-Bengali track that tells the story of a young couple that wants to start its own cafe. Their journey witnesses a few hiccups but it finally gets a happy ending.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ritabhari Chakraborty play the leads in this music video directed by Shlok Sharma. 'Orrey Mon' is penned by Swanand Kirkire and Anindya Chatterjee and composed by Upal Sengupta.

The track is melodious, but its USP is Khurrana's Bangla singing.

Check the song here -

Orrey Mon Ayushmann Khurrana Ritabhari Chakraborty Shlok Sharma Swanand Kirkire Anindya Chatterjee Upal Sengupta
