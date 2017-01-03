Watch: Meghalaya's Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition sing together The Beatles' All My Lovin'

MUMBAI: In a political scenario where the members of one family are divided and forming different parties to please their egos, one of the Seven Sisters has once again set an example for the country to follow. The North East is known for the sheer love and active passion towards music and although the fact has been acknowledged and appreciated by Indians across regions, the state of Meghalaya has now proved the passion and love extends to politicians too.

In this video, Shillong’s Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (Indian National Congress) stood on the stage last week and sang the legendary British band The Beatles’ song ‘All My Lovin’’. Watching an Indian politician sing an English classic is a rare sight, however, what makes this video even more special is the fact that Sangma led a bunch of enthusiastic rivals and friends on the stage who joined along.

In the video, joining Sangma is Law Minister of Meghalaya Rowell Lyngdoh and Leader of the Opposition Dr. Donkupar Roy (Nationalist Congress Party) who could be seen humming along the lyrics and enjoying the rendition.

Music unites politicians too.

Check the video.