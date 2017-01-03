RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  03 Jan 2017

'The Voice 2' coaches to amend rules for a special voice

MUMBAI: The coming weekend will be an interesting one for 'The Voice 2' viewers. As the coaches will go on to amend an important rule for one special contestant.

The coaches are currently seen picking the best contestants for their teams but in the coming week, they will be all packed. As per 'The Voice' format, each coach gets to select 12 contestants, which brings the total to 48, which will exceed in 'The Voice S2'.

According to a reliable source, in an interesting turn of events coaches Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Salim Merchant and Benny Dayal will make an exception for one last contestant, which will exceed the number to 49.

"This contestant was so good that the coaches just couldn't have let go of him. So, they decided on exceeding the count to 49 from 48," said the source.

This is not it, a voice will force coaches Benny Dayal and Salim Merchant on turning their chairs in spite of their teams being packed.

"The coaches turned their chairs for Niyam Kanungo, a contestant whose voice mesmerizes us all. In fact, Salim and Benny walked up to the stage to watch his performance," said the source.

Looks like 'The Voice 2' has a lot to offer.

The Voice 2 Neeti Mohan Shaan Salim Merchant Benny Dayal
