Shekhar Ravjiani and Swanand Kirkire's Maati to release in 2017

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani from the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar is all set to release a new album this year. The name of the upcoming album will be ‘Maati’.

The upcoming album ‘Maati’ is a Hindi album and it was completed around five to six years ago by Shekhar.

​His fans were aware of the fact and they have been pushing Shekhar for its release​ for quiye sometime now​.

@ShekharRavjiani sir please release #Maati this year atleast we are waiting for it from last two years we are hearing about it from 2 years — Team Vishal Shekhar (@Team_V_S) December 31, 2016

​

This year for sure. https://t.co/A0pZOc3hK6 — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) January 2, 2017

​

The composer-singer has joined forces with Swanand Kirkire, a lyricist and a playback singer who has written lyrics for songs like ‘Bande Mein Tha Dum,’ ‘Piyu bole,’ and more. One of the most sought after music composers of Bollywood, Shekhar Ravjiani is also a singing and he has lent his voice to various Bollywood numbers.

In addition to that Shekhar Ravjiani will be seen on Star Plus' 'Dil hai Hindustani' along with other jury members, rap star Badshah, director-producer Karan Johar and Shalmali Kholgade.

'Dil Hai Hindustani' claims to be the first TV show where not only Indians but foreigners will present Bollywood music in their original style.

'Dil Hai Hindustani' will be on air from 7 January 2017.