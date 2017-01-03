RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jan 2017 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

Shekhar Ravjiani and Swanand Kirkire's Maati to release in 2017

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani from the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar is all set to release a new album this year. The name of the upcoming album will be ‘Maati’.

The upcoming album ‘Maati’ is a Hindi album and it was completed around five to six years ago by Shekhar.

​His fans were aware of the fact and they have been pushing Shekhar for its release​ for quiye sometime now​.


The composer-singer has joined forces with Swanand Kirkire, a lyricist and a playback singer who has written lyrics for songs like ‘Bande Mein Tha Dum,’ ‘Piyu bole,’ and more. One of the most sought after music composers of Bollywood, Shekhar Ravjiani is also a singing and he has lent his voice to various Bollywood numbers.

In addition to that Shekhar Ravjiani will be seen on Star Plus' 'Dil hai Hindustani' along with other jury members, rap star Badshah, director-producer Karan Johar and Shalmali Kholgade.

'Dil Hai Hindustani' claims to be the first TV show where not only Indians but foreigners will present Bollywood music in their original style.

'Dil Hai Hindustani' will be on air from 7 January 2017.

EVC already in the elite league in terms of pre-sales tickets: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

