News |  03 Jan 2017

Sam Hunt is engaged

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Hunt has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, his representative has confirmed.

"Sam and Hannah are engaged," Hunt's representative told people.com.

No further details are known about when Hunt got engaged, but he released a new personal song called ‘Drinkin' Too Much’ on New Year's Eve, in which he sings about trying to win Fowler back.

In the new tune, Hunt apologized to Fowler for bringing her into the spotlight.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo...I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media... I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio... I know you want your privacy... You've got nothing to say to me...But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me," he sings.

(Source: IANS)

Sam Hunt Hannah Fowler Drinkin' Too Much Montevallo
EVC already in the elite league in terms of pre-sales tickets: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

