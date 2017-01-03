'Naina' a mesmerising song from Dangal

MUMBAI: It's rare to witness a song release post a movies release, but everything is possible when we are talking Aamir Khan. The actors latest movie 'Dangal' that has impressed the audience with its breathtaking story line and its versatile music, has more to offer in the music space with 'Naina'.

Arijit Singh has lent his voice to 'Naina' and Pritam has composed it. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned it.

The song that has releases two weeks after the movie release showcases the most sensitive part of the movie. It depicting a father-daughter relationship and their differences is viewed in the song featuring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Check out the heart-touching song below.