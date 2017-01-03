Learnt a lot by listening to Rahman's songs: Sayani Palit

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Sayani Palit is set to release a music video, which is a compilation of music maestro A.R. Rahman's 50 songs, on his 50th birthday on January 6. She says she has learnt a lot by listening to his compositions.

"Like any music student, I have also grown up listening to A.R. Rahman and that helped me to learn a lot. I am not only a singer, but also a composer. So, his style of composition influenced me a lot as a singer and composer."

"He is one of the legends in the Indian film music, who is so well-versed with Indian and western worlds of music," Palit told IANS on phone from Kolkata.

Talking about the 16-minute long music video, she said: "It was a tough choice to choose 50 best songs and then to design them keeping the rhyme structure in mind so that it sounds like a journey of one song. Nevertheless, the process was interesting."

The singer has lent her voice for ‘Ove Janiya’ from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Katti Batti’. She even sang for Bengali films such as ‘Hanuman.com’ and ‘Pendulum’. Outside the filmdom, she has released several videos on her YouTube channel and an album titled ‘Khwahishain’.

She believes the digital platform is one of the strongest mediums.

"The idea is to keep creating original musical content if you want to let your creative juices flow as a musician and an independent artiste... you will get noticed. The future of a playback song is not in the singer's hand."

"It depends on the producer, how big the film is, how much promotion that particular song gets etc. Every time when I release a music video, I produce it. So, it becomes a bit expensive. But at the end of the day, it's worthy," she said.

The video, to be released on YouTube, is directed by Ridhwik Dutta and its music is arranged by Shibashish Banerjee. The vocal and audio designing have been done by Palit.

(Source: IANS)