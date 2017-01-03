RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jan 2017 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Learnt a lot by listening to Rahman's songs: Sayani Palit

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Sayani Palit is set to release a music video, which is a compilation of music maestro A.R. Rahman's 50 songs, on his 50th birthday on January 6. She says she has learnt a lot by listening to his compositions.

"Like any music student, I have also grown up listening to A.R. Rahman and that helped me to learn a lot. I am not only a singer, but also a composer. So, his style of composition influenced me a lot as a singer and composer."

"He is one of the legends in the Indian film music, who is so well-versed with Indian and western worlds of music," Palit told IANS on phone from Kolkata.

Talking about the 16-minute long music video, she said: "It was a tough choice to choose 50 best songs and then to design them keeping the rhyme structure in mind so that it sounds like a journey of one song. Nevertheless, the process was interesting."

The singer has lent her voice for ‘Ove Janiya’ from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Katti Batti’. She even sang for Bengali films such as ‘Hanuman.com’ and ‘Pendulum’. Outside the filmdom, she has released several videos on her YouTube channel and an album titled ‘Khwahishain’.

She believes the digital platform is one of the strongest mediums.

"The idea is to keep creating original musical content if you want to let your creative juices flow as a musician and an independent artiste... you will get noticed. The future of a playback song is not in the singer's hand."

"It depends on the producer, how big the film is, how much promotion that particular song gets etc. Every time when I release a music video, I produce it. So, it becomes a bit expensive. But at the end of the day, it's worthy," she said.

The video, to be released on YouTube, is directed by Ridhwik Dutta and its music is arranged by Shibashish Banerjee. The vocal and audio designing have been done by Palit.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sayani Palit AR Rahman Ove Janiya Kangana Ranaut Katti Batti Hanuman.com Pendulum Khwahishain Youtube Ridhwik Dutta Shibashish Banerjee
Related news
News | 03 Jan 2017

I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing: 'Laila Main Laila' singer Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about remakes of 2016 'Laila Main Laila' starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan made it to every New Year party and we are sure that every man and woman danced to its beats, but one.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2017

Shalmali Kholgade to release much-awaited single 'Aye'

MUMBAI: The latest singer to take the independent route is Shalmali Kholgade. The 'Pareshaan' hitmaker will be releasing her first single 'Aye'.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2016

AR Rahman onboard for Vijay's next Tamil outing

MUMBAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has finally given his consent to be part of Vijay's yet-untitled next Tamil outing, to be directed by Atlee.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league in terms of pre-sales tickets: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hit the dance floor with DJ Aqeel's version of 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' and 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: DJ Aqeel, aka Aqeel Ali, who started his musical ride in 2000, has been rocking the dance floors across the globe for more than a decade now...read more

2
Shekhar Ravjiani and Swanand Kirkire's Maati to release in 2017

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani from the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar is all set to release a new album this year. The name of the upcoming album will...read more

3
Badshah hits another million with 'The Breakup Song'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been successfully in giving Bollywood hits in 2016. His songs ‘Kar Gai Chull’, ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘DJ Wale Babu’ crossed...read more

4
I want to prove to Indian audiences that women can play percussion: Aditya Prabhu

MUMBAI: Sailing with the tide is the easiest, but going against it is challenging. Aditya Prabhu, founder and owner Gladpeople Management Company is...read more

5
RJs and their New Year resolutions

MUMBAI: New year has arrived and as the trend goes, we all have New Year resolution every year, following it or no is another story. Given our...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group