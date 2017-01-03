Indigo gets Behram Siganporia to perform under the Northern Lights

MUMBAI: Behram Siganporia from the band ‘Best Kept Secret’ is all set to start his journey to the Northern Lights. The frontman of the band will be joining a bunch of travel junkies on a musical journey to the Northern Lights, Norway.

The band ‘Best Kept Secret’ consists of Behram on vocals/bass, Hemanth on lead guitar, Abhilash on drums, Jonathan on keyboards, and George for words. Behram will perform for the group live and exclusively inside traditional Nordic tents called Luvvus. This one-of-a-kind experience is being put together by TheIndigoXP.com - the digital concern of Bangalore's favourite radio station Indigo FM.

Talking about it, Behram Siganporia said, "I am thrilled to be performing under the Northern Lights. It's going to be magical as we follow the Northern Lights and party under it! TheIndigoXP.com have truly curated a dream itinerary and thanks to them, I can finally tick off this amazing experience from my bucket list."

The four-day occurrence will witness travel junkies embark on a voyage from 12 to 18 January 2017 to the snow clad mesmeric Norwegian mountains as they chase the Northern Lights. The traveler profile for this trip includes solo travelers, couples, music enthusiasts and adventure chasers.

One of the participants, Varsha Rao said, "I love traveling and chasing the Northern Lights was always on my bucket list. The moment I got to know, I immediately confirmed as it couldn't get any better to kick start the New Year! The best part is that it is not like a group tour, it is more of a musical journey chasing the Aurora and I am very excited to be a part of this. Thanks to IndigoXp, I am very much looking forward to my first vacation of 2017."