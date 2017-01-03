RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jan 2017 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing: 'Laila Main Laila' singer Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about remakes of 2016 'Laila Main Laila' starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan made it to every New Year party and we are sure that every man and woman danced to its beats, but one. Well, this one person who did not move her kamariya to 'Laila' is singer Pawni Pandey.

Pandey who lent her voice to Ram Sampath’s compositions says, that she can never dance to her own songs. “I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing. I can listen to the song with others in the same room, but I feel a bit shy even then.”

In fact, the 24-year-old was pretty nervous about the song release and the audiences’ reaction initially. “When I recorded it, I had no idea which movie it was going to be a part of. Two weeks post that I read an article that stated it was to be a part of ‘Raees’ and that Sunny would be performing to it. This made me really nervous,” confesses the MBA student who later went on to redub the song.

“Fortunately, they used the redubbed version of the song in the film,” reveals Pandey who was overwhelmed to see the end result. “I did not expect to sound that good. I am extremely thankful to Ram Sir for it and Sunny for taking the song to another level.”

The singer who rose to fame at the age of 14 with ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ wants ‘Laila Main Laila’ to be a landmark in her career. “This song is a huge break for me and I hope it brings another huge break.”

Pandey who has earlier sung for films like, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Gulaab Gang’ and ‘Manjhi- The Mountain Man’ amongst others is looking forward to a duet with her favourite male singer Arijit Singh.

Furthermore, the music composers on her wishlist are AR Rahman, Pritam and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Tags
laila Main Laila Pawni Pandey Raees Ram Sampath Sunny Leone Shah Rukh Khan AR Rahman Pritam Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Arijit Singh Bodyguard Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs
Related news
News | 03 Jan 2017

Hit the dance floor with DJ Aqeel's version of 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' and 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: DJ Aqeel, aka Aqeel Ali, who started his musical ride in 2000, has been rocking the dance floors across the globe for more than a decade now.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2017

Learnt a lot by listening to Rahman's songs: Sayani Palit

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Sayani Palit is set to release a music video, which is a compilation of music maestro A.R. Rahman's 50 songs, on his 50th birthday on January 6. She says she has learnt a lot by listening to his compositions.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2017

'Naina' a mesmerising song from Dangal

MUMBAI: It's rare to witness a song release post a movies release, but everything is possible when we are talking Aamir Khan.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league in terms of pre-sales tickets: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
Watch: Meghalaya's Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition sing together The Beatles' All My Lovin'

MUMBAI: In a political scenario where the members of one family are divided and forming different parties to please their egos, one of the Seven...read more

2
Learnt a lot by listening to Rahman's songs: Sayani Palit

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Sayani Palit is set to release a music video, which is a compilation of music maestro A.R. Rahman's 50 songs, on his 50th...read more

3
Hit the dance floor with DJ Aqeel's version of 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' and 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: DJ Aqeel, aka Aqeel Ali, who started his musical ride in 2000, has been rocking the dance floors across the globe for more than a decade now...read more

4
Shekhar Ravjiani and Swanand Kirkire's Maati to release in 2017

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani from the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar is all set to release a new album this year. The name of the upcoming album will...read more

5
Badshah hits another million with 'The Breakup Song'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been successfully in giving Bollywood hits in 2016. His songs ‘Kar Gai Chull’, ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘DJ Wale Babu’ crossed...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group