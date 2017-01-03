I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing: 'Laila Main Laila' singer Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about remakes of 2016 'Laila Main Laila' starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan made it to every New Year party and we are sure that every man and woman danced to its beats, but one. Well, this one person who did not move her kamariya to 'Laila' is singer Pawni Pandey.

Pandey who lent her voice to Ram Sampath’s compositions says, that she can never dance to her own songs. “I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing. I can listen to the song with others in the same room, but I feel a bit shy even then.”

In fact, the 24-year-old was pretty nervous about the song release and the audiences’ reaction initially. “When I recorded it, I had no idea which movie it was going to be a part of. Two weeks post that I read an article that stated it was to be a part of ‘Raees’ and that Sunny would be performing to it. This made me really nervous,” confesses the MBA student who later went on to redub the song.

“Fortunately, they used the redubbed version of the song in the film,” reveals Pandey who was overwhelmed to see the end result. “I did not expect to sound that good. I am extremely thankful to Ram Sir for it and Sunny for taking the song to another level.”

The singer who rose to fame at the age of 14 with ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ wants ‘Laila Main Laila’ to be a landmark in her career. “This song is a huge break for me and I hope it brings another huge break.”

Pandey who has earlier sung for films like, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Gulaab Gang’ and ‘Manjhi- The Mountain Man’ amongst others is looking forward to a duet with her favourite male singer Arijit Singh.

Furthermore, the music composers on her wishlist are AR Rahman, Pritam and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.