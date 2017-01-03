Hit the dance floor with DJ Aqeel's version of 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' and 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: DJ Aqeel, aka Aqeel Ali, who started his musical ride in 2000, has been rocking the dance floors across the globe for more than a decade now. What has brought him back in the news is his brand new Remix of ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ originally sung by Arijit Singh for the movie 'Befikre' and 'The Humma Song'.

The video of the remixed version is edited by VJ Tarang and the track is released by YRF music on 2 January 2016.

Being in this highly competitive music industry, he has truly been meteoric throughout his journey. DJ Aqeel who has been notorious for his remixed versions of several Bollywood numbers, has recreated the song in such a way that its perfect tune will start off any party.

Check the remixed version of the song:

‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ is originally composed by composer duo Vishal and Shekhar, sung by Arijit Singh and lyrics are penned by Jaideep Sahni. The song was produced by Mikey McCleary.

Besides this, DJ Aqeel has also been the only DJ to play twice at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Swiss) representing India and entertaining the likes of Bill Clinton, Kofi Annan amongst others.

In that addition, he also posted a remixed version of chartbuster number ‘The Humma Song’, another recreation by Tanishk Bagchi (For the movie Ok Jaanu) on 2 January 2017 on his Facebook page. This version of ‘The Humma Song’ is produced by Aqeel Ali , Sumit Sharma and Sandesh Solomon, video re-edited by VJ Tarang.

Check the original song, which has over 1.2 million views on YouTube: