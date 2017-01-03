RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jan 2017 11:40 |  By RnMTeam

Gwen Stefani named Revlon's new face

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani is joining Revlon as their latest global ambassador.

Stefani will join fellow Revlon spokeswomen Ciara, Olivia Wilde and Halle Berry, reports people.com.

Stefani said in a statement: "Ever since I was a young girl, I have used make-up as a form of self-expression. I am passionate about make-up and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit."

(Source: IANS)

Gwen Stefani Revlon Ciara Olivia Wilde Halle Berry
