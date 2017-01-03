RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jan 2017 18:38 |  By RnMTeam

Different ball game to be married to artiste: Shaan's wife

MUMBAI: Radhika Mukherji, who tied the knot with singer Shaan almost two decades ago, says it's a different ball game to be married to an artiste.

Shaan has crooned several love songs like ‘Jab se tere naina’, ‘Chand sifarish’ and ‘Suno na’. Has he ever composed a special love song for his wife?

"Yes, he had written 'Gumsum ho kyon'. I was really angry with him and I wasn't talking to him. We went on a long drive. So, he started singing the song to me. He is romantic that way," Radhika told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"But other than that... there are times when I wake up in the middle of the night as he asks me 'What do you think of the tune?' But that's how it is... living with an artiste. It's a different ball game to be married to an artiste," she added.

What about a duet with him?

"He can sing, I can dance. I am a very good dancer," she said.

But singing is not her forte.

"I love music. I've grown to understand music, but I don't think I would like my husband to stand and ask 'What is she doing?'," she said when asked if she would like to sing someday.

Their two sons Soham and Shubh are also following in their father's footsteps. They sang ‘Bum pe laat’ from the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Himmatwala’.

"Shubh has also sung for Yash Raj Films. Soham plays the piano beautifully. He is 15. His voice is cracking now, so he gets conscious when he has to sing. The boys are inclined towards music," said Radhika.

But as parents, they are not pushing them to pursue only music. "It's up to them what they want to do," said Shaan's wife, who believes anybody can be a playback singer.

"The kind of technology that we have, you can make an average singer (sound good)... Make a few corrections and record the song. But an average singer can't perform on the stage as technology isn't there. What you see is what you get," she said.

She might not join the league of singers in the family, but she is happy to be a part of the industry through Happydemic, which is an effort of love and passion (both online and offline) to bring live performances to people's doorstep.

Talking about it, Radhika, the co-founder, and CEO of Happydemic, said: "It was inaugurated in April last year. We started off with 100 plus artistes. Today, there are over 680 artistes."

A lot of them are former contestants of singing reality shows.

"About 40 per cent of them are from reality shows. We as a platform never claimed that we will discover you. We are deploying discovered talent," she said.

They performed a musical flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport last month.

"We plan to go pan-India in 2017. The idea is to bring live entertainment to everyone's doorstep," she said.

How much support does she get from Shaan who has also hosted shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and ‘Star Voice of India’?

"Shaan is the soul of Happydemic. I don't trouble him on a daily basis. I do run to him for creative advise. He has promised me that from 2017, he will make an effort to come to the office," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Radhika Mukherji Shaan Jab se tere naina Chand Sifarish Suno na Gumsum ho kyon Soham Shubh Bum pe Laat Himmatwala Ajay Devgan Happydemic Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Star Voice of India
Related news
News | 03 Jan 2017

'The Voice 2' coaches to amend rules for a special voice

MUMBAI: The coming weekend will be an interesting one for 'The Voice 2' viewers. As the coaches will go on to amend an important rule for one special contestant.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2016

Bollywood mourns George Michael

MUMBAI: The world lost singer and pop icon George Michael on Christmas. The superstar of the 80s who sold 80 million records worldwide was found dead at his home on Sunday. The news of this 53-year-old's demise made many fans sad and the Bollywood industry felt no different.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

AR Rahman tops Forbes India list amongst Bollywood musicians

MUMBAI: Forbes India released a list of Top 100 Celebrities for the year 2016. This list celebs from entertainment and sports industry.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league in terms of pre-sales tickets: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
I want to prove to Indian audiences that women can play percussion: Aditya Prabhu

MUMBAI: Sailing with the tide is the easiest, but going against it is challenging. Aditya Prabhu, founder and owner Gladpeople Management Company is...read more

2
Hit the dance floor with DJ Aqeel's version of 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' and 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: DJ Aqeel, aka Aqeel Ali, who started his musical ride in 2000, has been rocking the dance floors across the globe for more than a decade now...read more

3
'The Voice 2' coaches to amend rules for a special voice

MUMBAI: The coming weekend will be an interesting one for 'The Voice 2' viewers. As the coaches will go on to amend an important rule for one special...read more

4
I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing: 'Laila Main Laila' singer Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about remakes of 2016 'Laila Main Laila' starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan made it to every New Year party and...read more

5
Watch: Meghalaya's Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition sing together The Beatles' All My Lovin'

MUMBAI: In a political scenario where the members of one family are divided and forming different parties to please their egos, one of the Seven...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group