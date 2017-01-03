Different ball game to be married to artiste: Shaan's wife

MUMBAI: Radhika Mukherji, who tied the knot with singer Shaan almost two decades ago, says it's a different ball game to be married to an artiste.

Shaan has crooned several love songs like ‘Jab se tere naina’, ‘Chand sifarish’ and ‘Suno na’. Has he ever composed a special love song for his wife?

"Yes, he had written 'Gumsum ho kyon'. I was really angry with him and I wasn't talking to him. We went on a long drive. So, he started singing the song to me. He is romantic that way," Radhika told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"But other than that... there are times when I wake up in the middle of the night as he asks me 'What do you think of the tune?' But that's how it is... living with an artiste. It's a different ball game to be married to an artiste," she added.

What about a duet with him?

"He can sing, I can dance. I am a very good dancer," she said.

But singing is not her forte.

"I love music. I've grown to understand music, but I don't think I would like my husband to stand and ask 'What is she doing?'," she said when asked if she would like to sing someday.

Their two sons Soham and Shubh are also following in their father's footsteps. They sang ‘Bum pe laat’ from the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Himmatwala’.

"Shubh has also sung for Yash Raj Films. Soham plays the piano beautifully. He is 15. His voice is cracking now, so he gets conscious when he has to sing. The boys are inclined towards music," said Radhika.

But as parents, they are not pushing them to pursue only music. "It's up to them what they want to do," said Shaan's wife, who believes anybody can be a playback singer.

"The kind of technology that we have, you can make an average singer (sound good)... Make a few corrections and record the song. But an average singer can't perform on the stage as technology isn't there. What you see is what you get," she said.

She might not join the league of singers in the family, but she is happy to be a part of the industry through Happydemic, which is an effort of love and passion (both online and offline) to bring live performances to people's doorstep.

Talking about it, Radhika, the co-founder, and CEO of Happydemic, said: "It was inaugurated in April last year. We started off with 100 plus artistes. Today, there are over 680 artistes."

A lot of them are former contestants of singing reality shows.

"About 40 per cent of them are from reality shows. We as a platform never claimed that we will discover you. We are deploying discovered talent," she said.

They performed a musical flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport last month.

"We plan to go pan-India in 2017. The idea is to bring live entertainment to everyone's doorstep," she said.

How much support does she get from Shaan who has also hosted shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and ‘Star Voice of India’?

"Shaan is the soul of Happydemic. I don't trouble him on a daily basis. I do run to him for creative advise. He has promised me that from 2017, he will make an effort to come to the office," she said.

