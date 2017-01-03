RadioandMusic
Badshah hits another million with 'The Breakup Song'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been successfully in giving Bollywood hits in 2016. His songs ‘Kar Gai Chull’, ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘DJ Wale Babu’ crossed 100 million plus views in 2016 and 2017 is no different.

‘The Breakup Song’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, which also happens to be a Badshah song has touched 100 million views on Youtube.

'The Breakup Song' became an instant hit amongst the youth. It connected with the new age breakup, something that's now reflecting in numbers.

Expressing his happiness Badshah posted a snapshot of the song on his Instagram with this caption - 'Happy to be a part of it’.

Break up song is 100 million. so happy to be a part of this song.

A photo posted by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on

Check teh song below -

