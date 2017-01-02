What's cooking between KSHMR and Sonu Nigam?

MUMBAI: KSHMR who the main stage at the Sunburn Festival’s 10th edition on 31 December 2016 in Pune, was seen with legendary Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam lately.

Earlier, the American DJ, record producer KSHMR has told that he is interested in Bollywood music and finds Priyanka Chopra's voice quite amazing.

Seriously interested in Bollywood music: DJ KSHMR

Sonu, who has been one of the highest paid Indian singers, is all set to be at Indian Idol S9 along with fellow judges Farah Khan and Anu Malik.

In addition, KSHMR who played an ideal closing set for an ideal ‘New Year Eve’ including tracks like ‘Jammu’, ‘Wild Card’, ‘Secrets’, ‘Invincible Children’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Bazzar’, and ‘Mandala’ mended the perfect ending of India’s largest dance music festival Sunburn 10.

Also, KSHMR produced the theme song of Sunburn 10 ‘Mandala’ in collaboration with Marnik

