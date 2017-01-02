RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jan 2017 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Nahargarh fort spruces up for Ranthambore Festival debut edition

MUMBAI: If you are looking to begin your 2017 gig calendar in a rich and royal manner, do not seek beyond what the debut edition of Ranthambore Festival has to offer. Venues perform a vital role in pulling impressive number of crowd that is spoilt for choice with the surge in music festivals heavily dependent on the ‘location’ factor. The Ranthambore Festival has a few unique elements that could define its identity in the coming years, and definitely, the hosting palace tops that list.

To be held on 26 and 27 January 2017, Ranthambore Festival will be executed at the Nahargarh Fort, earlier known as Sudarshangarh, that safely stands on the edge of Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan, overlooking the Pink City, Jaipur. Back in the 18th century, the fort acted as one of the defence units for the ruling monarch. The pre-festival hype creates a necessary buzz essential to ensure the pre-event ticket sales get rolling. Along with the business perspective behind the approach, festivals like to engage with the fans before the first note of the music festival has even been played.

Let’s look at some of the reasons and images of Ranthambore Festival that offer several undeniably lucrative reasons to buy those tickets at the earliest:

1. Here’s how the venue Fort looks like. Here’s where the attendees would be spending their weekends at.



2. And this is the gate that would let you in to a weekend of folk, popular and diverse genres of music, art and culture.



3. Still wondering why we called it majestic/regal?



4. Accommodation does not seem to be like an issue. Check bookmyshow for the details.



With different shades. And different purposes.


5. Nahargarh means ‘abode of tigers’, and along with the national animal of the country, the region does provide quite a range of wildlife species to look forward to.







6. And if going into the wild is not your thing, you can obviously stretch back and enjoy the wildlife through the lenses on a film screen at the festival.



7. Several surprises will spring up while on a walk on the Fort. The beautiful Hanthikund is one of such example.





8. Joining the wagon of early morning healthy activities, the festival will allow the attendees to meditate and exercise with one of the leading Yoga experts – Kadambari Yoga



Are you still not convinced?



Or have we convinced you to put yet another music festival in your 2017’s ‘to-do’ list?


(Image credit: Ranthambore Festival/Facebook)

Tags
Ranthambore Festival Nahargarh Fort Rajasthan Jaipur music festival Hanthikund
Related news
News | 19 Dec 2016

Bollywood headliners fetched the mass as underdogs shone at EVC 4.0

MUMBAI: The brains behind Enchanted Valley Carnival continued with their quest to transform the property into – a) festival with the biggest campsite experience; b) recreate the 'Glastonbury' vibe for the Indian audience; and c) simply, become the largest (by size and response) Indian music fest

read more
News | 10 Dec 2016

Goa to host new beach music festival

MUMBAI: Goa will host Wonderwall, a three-day boutique beach music festival, starting December 28.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2016

Indian Ocean, George Brooks, Parvaaz to perform at Taal Belia's debut edition

MUMBAI: December leaves music aficionados spoilt for choice as the usual suspects sprung up with multi-stage multi-genre themed multi-day events.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth secretly married?

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth after she called his family her "in-laws" on social...read more

2
Sia files for divorce

MUMBAI : Popular Australian singer Sia Furler has filed for divorce from husband Erik Anders Lang due to irreconcilable differences after two years...read more

3
What's cooking between KSHMR and Sonu Nigam?

MUMBAI: KSHMR who the main stage at the Sunburn Festival’s 10th edition on 31 December 2016 in Pune, was seen with legendary Bollywood singer Sonu...read more

4
Salim-Sulaiman to have a packed 2017

MUMBAI: 2016's forgotten, 2017 has arrived and it has brought along a busy first month for music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. The brothers have a...read more

5
Nahargarh fort spruces up for Ranthambore Festival debut edition

MUMBAI: If you are looking to begin your 2017 gig calendar in a rich and royal manner, do not seek beyond what the debut edition of Ranthambore...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group