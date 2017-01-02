Nahargarh fort spruces up for Ranthambore Festival debut edition

MUMBAI: If you are looking to begin your 2017 gig calendar in a rich and royal manner, do not seek beyond what the debut edition of Ranthambore Festival has to offer. Venues perform a vital role in pulling impressive number of crowd that is spoilt for choice with the surge in music festivals heavily dependent on the ‘location’ factor. The Ranthambore Festival has a few unique elements that could define its identity in the coming years, and definitely, the hosting palace tops that list.



To be held on 26 and 27 January 2017, Ranthambore Festival will be executed at the Nahargarh Fort, earlier known as Sudarshangarh, that safely stands on the edge of Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan, overlooking the Pink City, Jaipur. Back in the 18th century, the fort acted as one of the defence units for the ruling monarch. The pre-festival hype creates a necessary buzz essential to ensure the pre-event ticket sales get rolling. Along with the business perspective behind the approach, festivals like to engage with the fans before the first note of the music festival has even been played.



Let’s look at some of the reasons and images of Ranthambore Festival that offer several undeniably lucrative reasons to buy those tickets at the earliest:



1. Here’s how the venue Fort looks like. Here’s where the attendees would be spending their weekends at.







2. And this is the gate that would let you in to a weekend of folk, popular and diverse genres of music, art and culture.







3. Still wondering why we called it majestic/regal?







4. Accommodation does not seem to be like an issue. Check bookmyshow for the details.







With different shades. And different purposes.







5. Nahargarh means ‘abode of tigers’, and along with the national animal of the country, the region does provide quite a range of wildlife species to look forward to.

















6. And if going into the wild is not your thing, you can obviously stretch back and enjoy the wildlife through the lenses on a film screen at the festival.







7. Several surprises will spring up while on a walk on the Fort. The beautiful Hanthikund is one of such example.











8. Joining the wagon of early morning healthy activities, the festival will allow the attendees to meditate and exercise with one of the leading Yoga experts – Kadambari Yoga







Are you still not convinced?







Or have we convinced you to put yet another music festival in your 2017’s ‘to-do’ list?





