MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar took to twitter in the New Year to express her admiration for singer-actor K.L. Saigal.

The singer revealed that she used to listen to Saigal's songs as a child and always wanted to meet him, but she never got the opportunity to. However, she went on to record two of his songs on her album 'Shraddhanjali'.

Those two songs are -

Main Kya Jaanu Kya Jadu Hai

Nainheen Ko Raah Dikha Prabhu