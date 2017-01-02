RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jan 2017 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran to release new music soon

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who took a break from social media and the public eye for the last 12 months, will unveil new music on Friday.

The singer uploaded a silent video on Twitter on New Year's Day to update his fans about his upcoming work, reports mirror.co.uk.

In the video, the star held up a piece of paper that read: "New music coming Friday."

It comes after he recently dropped a hint about his next album as he changed all his social media profile pictures to blue squares.

Songwriter Amy Wadge, who wrote ‘Thinking Out Loud’ with Sheeran, last week confirmed "his album is done". She added it will "break the internet" when it's released.

He came out of temporary retirement to pen ‘When Christmas Comes Around’, the single of ‘The X Factor’ winner Matt Terry.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ed Sheeran New Year's Day Twitter Amy Wadge Thinking Out Loud When Christmas Comes Around The X Factor Matt Terry news
Related news
News | 02 Jan 2017

Over 200 arrested at Sydney music festival

MUMBAI: More than 200 persons were arrested in a music festival here for drug use and distribution, the media reported on Monday.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth secretly married?

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth after she called his family her "in-laws" on social media.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

Mariah Carey slammed for New Year Eve meltdown

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey was trashed on social media after she walked off the stage in Times Square due to a technical default during her performance.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth secretly married?

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth after she called his family her "in-laws" on social...read more

2
Lata Mangeshkar wanted to meet K L Saigal

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar took to twitter in the New Year to express her admiration for singer-actor K.L. Saigal. The singer...read more

3
I want to prove to Indian audiences that women can play percussion: Aditya Prabhu

MUMBAI: Sailing with the tide is the easiest, but going against it is challenging. Aditya Prabhu, founder and owner Gladpeople Management Company is...read more

4
Sia files for divorce

MUMBAI : Popular Australian singer Sia Furler has filed for divorce from husband Erik Anders Lang due to irreconcilable differences after two years...read more

5
Nahargarh fort spruces up for Ranthambore Festival debut edition

MUMBAI: If you are looking to begin your 2017 gig calendar in a rich and royal manner, do not seek beyond what the debut edition of Ranthambore...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group