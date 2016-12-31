Things you should know about Kapil Sharma - the singer

MUMBAI: You may be wondering why we are talking about the famous comedian Kapil Sharma. If you are, then you probably don't know this funny man well enough.

Kapil is not only a comedian but also a singer, and he can give some tough competition to many of our auto-tuned playback singers.

Kapil is fond of singing and this is also why we often hear him sing on his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He definitely makes it a point to sing in presence of well-known singers and pretty Bollywood actresses. So we thought of bringing you some facts about Kapil Sharma - the singer.

Kapil Sharma was a wild card contestant on Zee TV's reality show 'Star Ya Rockstar' in 2011.

Until 'Star Ya Rockstar' people knew his only as a comedian, but the reality show showcased the musical side of Sharma.

Being a singer, Kapil chose to promote his first film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu’ on musical reality show’s 'Indian Idol Junior' and 'The Voice India'.

Kapil also found a chance to impress the world with his music at GiMA Awards 2014. He performed a Punjabi Folk song at the event.

In 2015, Kapil also got an opportunity to sing with playback singer Atif Aslam on his show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. Their jugalbandi was outstanding.