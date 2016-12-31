RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Dec 2016 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Things you should know about Kapil Sharma - the singer

MUMBAI: You may be wondering why we are talking about the famous comedian Kapil Sharma. If you are, then you probably don't know this funny man well enough.

Kapil is not only a comedian but also a singer, and he can give some tough competition to many of our auto-tuned playback singers.

Kapil is fond of singing and this is also why we often hear him sing on his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He definitely makes it a point to sing in presence of well-known singers and pretty Bollywood actresses. So we thought of bringing you some facts about Kapil Sharma - the singer.

Kapil Sharma was a wild card contestant on Zee TV's reality show 'Star Ya Rockstar' in 2011.

Until 'Star Ya Rockstar' people knew his only as a comedian, but the reality show showcased the musical side of Sharma.

Being a singer, Kapil chose to promote his first film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu’ on musical reality show’s 'Indian Idol Junior' and 'The Voice India'.

Kapil also found a chance to impress the world with his music at GiMA Awards 2014. He performed a Punjabi Folk song at the event.

In 2015, Kapil also got an opportunity to sing with playback singer Atif Aslam on his show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. Their jugalbandi was outstanding.

Tags
Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Star ya Rockstar Zee TV Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu Indian Idol Junior The Voice India GiMa awards Comedy Nights with Kapil
Related news
News | 30 Dec 2016

Sonu Nigam appreciates Kapil Sharma's kind words

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma recently took to Twitter to express his liking for 'Indian Idol S9' and its panel of judges Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

Javed Ali to judge 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali will be joining hands with music composer Himesh Reshmaiya and singer Neha Kakkar as a judge for the sixth season of children's reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’.

read more
News | 14 Dec 2016

Neha Kakkar to be the judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

MUMBAI: Cheerful singer Neha Kakkar who rocks Bollywood with her peppy numbers such as ‘Kala Chashma’ (Baar Baar Dekho), ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ (Kapoor &Sons), ‘O Jaaniya’ (Force 2), and many more, is all set to start her new journey as one of the jury members on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

top# 5 articles

1
Listen: Collaborations done right in December

MUMBAI: It's always an aural pleasure when two or more musicians representing diverse sounds collaborate together to create a refreshing sound. The...read more

2
Rihanna feels sick about Drake's new love

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna reportedly felt sick when she saw rapper-singer Drake's Instagram picture with singer Jennifer Lopez. The 28-year-old was...read more

3
Cyrus wants to act with Liam Hemsworth again

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who met actor Liam Hemsworth while filming the 2010 romantic movie ‘The Last Song’, hopes she will share the...read more

4
Justin Bieber voted 2016's Worst Celebrity Neighbour

MUMBAI: Grammy-award winning singer Justin Bieber has been voted as the most undesirable celebrity neighbours in 2016. Every December, online real...read more

5
Kate Moss's fond memory of George Michael

MUMBAI: Kate Moss says late singer George Michael used to let the model's daughter Lila sneak into his pool. Michael's friend and neighbour Moss has...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group