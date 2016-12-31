RadioandMusic
News |  31 Dec 2016 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

Sunburn Day 1: Ended magically with Armin Van Burren

MUMBAI: Remember a decade of the brand pedigree; Sunburn has grown into one of the seminal colossal global festivals, celebrating its 10-year long dominance over the EDM landscape in Pune this year from 28-31 December 2016.

The sun, sea, and sand were gone, as Sunburn has shifted its den from Goa to Pune, this year, Sunburn Festival outdid its own history with a record in its 10th edition in Pune. No matter what they say, as they promised to be bigger, better, bolder, it did not live up to our expectations – be it the huge number of people expected to attend the festival, the massive production or the mind-blowing eco-friendly ambiance.

Radioandmusic.com witnessed Sunburn that failed to find its pride in its unremitting approach to provide unique lineups spared and more. Sadly, we were left with no choice but coming back from the site.

On day 1 the main stage titled 'Dance Garden' was impressive and blew away everyone’s expectations with the headliners performing their epic sets. Though, without any prior intimation to the audience or even the people from Media, the Sunburn team rescheduled Afrojack's performance.

Siana Catherine kickstarted the madness with her energetic and interactive set at the Main Stage with progressive drummer Mr Bose on the Gionee Stage for the company, setting a pace for the rest of the day with their revolutionary beats and high-octane energy. Artists like Terrazak, Arsh Indra J, Oozeundat and Eli and Fur engaged the enthusiastic festival goers on the Techno Deep House Stage as the sun came down on the beautiful hills.

The lethal combination of Siena Catherine and Lucas and Steve at the Main Stage was deadly, there’s no denying they owned the former part of the evening. With a futuristic theme, lasers, and pyros, the Main Stage witnessed the hardcore culture of Angerfist for the first time in Sunburn 10. Unfortunately, most of the people didn't know hardstyle/hardcore culture, that is something worth mentionable.

Noise Faktory, SHIVV, Zephyrtone and Zenith vs Unknown on the Rayban Stage spun some of the most inspiring deep house, hip-hop, drum and bass and every other subgenre in between and had the festival goers go nuts to every beat. Broz Rdz and Tom Swoon turned up the energy with their inimitable mix of progressive and electro house. The day one ended with trance legend Armin Van Burren who played a two-hour trance set that blew everyone away. He dropped bespoke euphoria with chartbusters like 'Intense', 'Pulsar', 'Not Giving Up On Love', 'Mirage' which kept the BPMs high throughout the course of his main stage ensemble. Despite the mismanagement, overall the entire day ended magically.

Sunburn 10 Armin Van Burren Noise Faktory SHIVV errazak Arsh Indra J Oozeundat Zephyrtone Angerfist Sunburn Hills Percept Afrojack
