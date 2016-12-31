RadioandMusic
News |  31 Dec 2016 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Listen: Collaborations done right in December

MUMBAI: It's always an aural pleasure when two or more musicians representing diverse sounds collaborate together to create a refreshing sound. The month of December brought a few of such unique efforts creating never-before-heard outcome, featuring unlikely associations and fascinating stories.

Dhruv Ghanekar ft. Mame Khan

For the latest edition of The Dewarists, songwriter and music composer Dhruv Ghanekar collaborated with renowned folk singer from Rajasthan Mame Khan for an effort, titled 'Mitho Lage'.

Feyago ft.Tarak Das Baul

101India's Hip Hop Homeland reached the North East and its intention of exploring the underground hip-hop culture and bring together musicians bore fruits with the association of rapper Feyago and Baul performe Tarak Das for a composition titled, 'Baul'.

Bandish Projekt ft. Mawali and MC TOD FOD

For years, Mumbai-based Bandish Projekt has been initiating collaborations featuring some of the most consistently relevant musicians as well as few of the emerging voices in the rap and hip hop community. In the act's latest effort, Mumbai based rappers Mawali and MC TOD FOD collaborate to create 'Karnatak'.

