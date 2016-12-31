RadioandMusic
News |  31 Dec 2016

Kerano, Tom Swoom's groovy tunes; Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike along with Afrojack made second day of Sunburn 10

MUMBAI: Second day of Sunburn 10 stepped up a notch higher with Kerano and Zaeden on the Main Stage, along with Tom Swoon later on in the evening.

Other artists like Robert Falcon and Ray, kept the music and merriment going on with some deep house, tech-house, deep techno, nu-disco & indie dance, the Sunburn style at the Rayban Stage.

Keano's edition of 'Muqabala Muqabala' made us surprised as we were not at all expecting some Bollywood numbers at the biggest EDM festival in Asia.

The Polish DJ Tom Swoon set the trail blazing with a rendition of Bollywood number 'Wakhra Swag'. The audience swarmed to the front of the stage as Middle Eastern-inspired melodies opened the duo's performance before bursts of post-EDM synths rang through the arena.

We believe everyone is in love with the British band Coldplay as Kerano, Dimitri Vegas, and Like Mike, also Afrojack played the 'Hymn of the Weekend' on a loop on the second day of Sunburn 10.

Breaking away from the bog room acts, the Vinyl Stage in the form a mobile ambulance featured Ignatius Camilo aka Iggy (G.U.T/ Gandu Records), Fintushami, Matsehora (Raunchy Poses) and Thee J Johanz (Ballyhoo Records) giving an underground vibe to the festival and that's what we liked the most.

