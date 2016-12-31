RadioandMusic
News |  31 Dec 2016 17:16

AR Rahman onboard for Vijay's next Tamil outing

MUMBAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has finally given his consent to be part of Vijay's yet-untitled next Tamil outing, to be directed by Atlee.

The project will roll from March next year. Although Rahman has agreed in principal, he's yet to sign on the dotted line.

"The makers are waiting to make the official announcement once he signs, which might take a few more days. However, Rahman, verbally, has agreed to be part of the project," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

While the genre of the film still remains a mystery, it has to be seen whether it will be shot in the US as speculated so far.

"The film won't be completely shot abroad. Atlee has plans to shoot a few scenes either in the US or in Europe. He hasn't decided where to shoot yet, and this process could easily take a few more weeks," the source said, confirming that the film's shoot might commence from February or March next year.

Sri Thenandal Films will be bankrolling this project, which is rumoured to also feature Vadivelu and Mottai Rajendran in supporting roles.

Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha are slugging it out for the role of female protagonist.

(Source: IANS)

