News |  30 Dec 2016

US rapper arrested for throwing equipment off stage

MUMBAI: Singer Trey Songz was arrested after he destroyed the stage he was performing on during a concert in Detroit, the police have confirmed.

According to Detroit Police Department spokesman Dan Donakowski, Songz -- whose real name is Tremaine Neverson -- became "belligerent and very irate" when told around 11:30 pm that his set time was up and he had to conclude his show at Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night, reports variety.com.

The singer then proceeded to throw objects from the stage, including microphones and speakers. Songz was headlining the fourth annual ‘Big Show at the Joe’ with Chris Brown, Lil Yachty, Young M.A, and others.

He continued acting erratically when officers at the scene tried to calm the situation down, Donakowski said. One of the objects Songz threw from the stage struck a police sergeant in the head. He suffered a concussion, was taken to a local hospital, treated, and discharged later.

(Source: IANS)

