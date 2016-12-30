Swift's former beau arrested for bar fight

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift's former boyfriend Conor Kennedy was arrested after he got involved in a bar fight in Aspen, police have confirmed.

The 22-year-old, who is the grandson of former US Senator Robert Kennedy, was charged with disorderly conduct after the incident that occurred at 1.30 a.m. on Thursday morning, reports mirror.co.uk.

Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press statement: "At about 1:40 am. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows...for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises. While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were 'rolling around on the ground’.”

According to a police officer who arrived at the scene, Conor grabbed another man by the shirt and then pummelled him with his fists. Witnesses told officers that they saw "Kennedy throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party."

Conor dated Taylor Swift in 2012.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a court summons for 22 February 2017, at 9 am. He was released without bond.

His family has hired Aspen-based lawyers to handle the case. The attorneys claim Conor was "cooperative, compliant and respectful" during the ordeal and he got involved in the fight simply to defend his friend after facing a "homophobic slur and threats."

