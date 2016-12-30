RadioandMusic
Sonu Nigam appreciates Kapil Sharma's kind words

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma recently took to Twitter to express his liking for 'Indian Idol S9' and its panel of judges Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam.

Sharma tweeted : Watching audition episode .. what a combination @TheFarahKhan @The_AnuMalik @sonunigam in love with #indianidol talent + entertainment (sic)

We are sure that Sharma wasn't looking out for a retweet, but just expressing what he felt straight from his heart. However, it is Sonu who noticed the tweet and went on to thank the comedian for the same.

Sonu tweeted: Thank you so much dear @KapilSharmaK9 ... Coming from a talent like yourself, means a lot..

The comedian is also a singer and is often seen showcasing his talent on his comedy show - The Kapil Sharma Show. Thus, his inclination towards a singing reality show seems natural.

Sonu Nigam Kapil Sharma Twitter Indian Idol S9 Farah Khan Anu Malik 'The Kapil Sharma Show
