RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2016 11:54 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna feels sick about Drake's new love

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna reportedly felt sick when she saw rapper-singer Drake's Instagram picture with singer Jennifer Lopez.

The 28-year-old was dating the chart-topping rap star earlier this year, and is said to be unhappy about her former boyfriend dating Lopez, reports hollywoodlife.com

"That picture of them together, all hugged up, made Rihanna sick. To the point where she wanted to throw her phone down three flights of stairs," said a source.

However, the ‘Work’ hitmaker is also slightly relieved that Drake has moved on from her.

"Rih is just glad it's not her falling for this BS. Better J.Lo than her. The only thing Drake's ever been good at is talking a good game and never following through," the source added.

This comes after a source claimed that Lopez, 47, is "very smitten" with the rapper.

Another source close to the situation also claimed that the couple have been trying to keep their relationship a secret.

"Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

"They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn't bother them. They have fun together and that's all that matters," the source added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rihanna Drake Instagram Jennifer Lopez Work
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2016

Marc Anthony files for divorce from Shannon De Lima

MUMBAI: Singer Marc Anthony has officially filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima, after two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by TheDirty.com, Anthony filed legal papers in Miami, US, on 16 December, reports usmagazine.com.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

JLo drops out of New Year's Eve party, Minaj steps in

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has backed out of a six-figure contract with a Miami club to perform on New Years Eve, and now rapper Nicki Minaj has stepped in. "They reached out to Nicki first," said a source, reports pagesix.com.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2016

Have JLo, Drake confirmed their romance?

MUMBAI: A new photograph featuring singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake in a cosy pose has spread the buzz that it's a confirmation that they are dating each other. The photograph appeared on both of their Instagram pages on Wednesday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

News
EEMA vs the music licensing societies: The battle rages

MUMBAI: It’s an all out war.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sanam (band) members were clueless in the beginning

MUMBAI: Sanam, popularly named as ‘Fantastic Four’ by their fans is a YouTube sensation, but not many know that the band members were clueless in the...read more

2
Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas play on Sunburn's second day

MUMBAI: With Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike ruling the dance garden, Mumbais Shaan accompanied by Joshi and Kash Trivedi, Lucas & Steve,...read more

3
Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is...read more

4
'Kuch Din' a beautiful romantic composition

Ningalkkum Aakam Kodeeswaran, NAK, Big Synergy,Kavacham, Vellanakalude Nadu, MUMBAI: The year is coming to an end with a song that will make you fall...read more

5
Cyrus wants to act with Liam Hemsworth again

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who met actor Liam Hemsworth while filming the 2010 romantic movie ‘The Last Song’, hopes she will share the...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group