RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2016 14:45 |  By RnMTeam

Response to new 'Humma Humma' has been mixed: Composer

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says his rearranged version of the song ‘Humma Humma’ for ‘OK Jaanu’ has got a mixed response.

Bagchi told IANS: "The response has been mixed, but then gradually, from the negative, it has beome positive. Now it's on the top of charts and people are accepting it."

He said the initial response did not upset him.

"I felt it was like a bow and arrow situation -- the more you stretched it behind, the more it became stronger... You just need to focus on the target. The more people were disliking the song, the more it was getting stronger. But now we are happy with the response," he added.

‘Humma Humma’, the first song to be released out of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's ‘Ok Jaanu’ -- is a rehashed version of the A.R. Rahman's hit song ‘Humma Humma’ from Mani Ratnam's ‘Bombay’. The song got trolled on social media platforms.

Bagchi, who has also sung the song along with Jubin Nautiyal, says he knew people would compare it with the old song.

"I knew people are going to compare as it's a song which people have loved for years. The style of music that Rahman sir has done for the original, I don't think anybody could have done it. For us, it's like giving a tribute to Rahman sir and making it little simple for the young crowd to enjoy."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Humma Humma Tanishk Bagchi OK Jaanu Shraddha Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapur Mani Ratnam Bombay Jubin Nautiyal
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2016

'Kuch Din' a beautiful romantic composition

Ningalkkum Aakam Kodeeswaran, NAK, Big Synergy,Kavacham, Vellanakalude Nadu, MUMBAI: The year is coming to an end with a song that will make you fall in love, once again.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2016

Must Read: Tanishk Bagchi beyond music

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi, became a household name post the success of 'Banno' from 'Tanu Weds Manu'. This success led to one researching more about this artist's musical side, but his personal side remained unexplored.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

read more

RnM Biz

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

top# 5 articles

1
George Michael wanted to adopt a child

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael wanted to adopt a child and have a "perfect family". To start a family was on his to-do list for the coming year,...read more

2
Swift's former beau arrested for bar fight

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift's former boyfriend Conor Kennedy was arrested after he got involved in a bar fight in Aspen, police have confirmed. The...read more

3
Ed Sheeran might perform at Grammys

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to make a comeback at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards after a one-year hiatus. According to a source,...read more

4
I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested...read more

5
'Rangoon' music is opera-like, says Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh says the music of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial ‘Rangoon’ is very opera-like. The film,...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group