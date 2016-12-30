Response to new 'Humma Humma' has been mixed: Composer

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says his rearranged version of the song ‘Humma Humma’ for ‘OK Jaanu’ has got a mixed response.

Bagchi told IANS: "The response has been mixed, but then gradually, from the negative, it has beome positive. Now it's on the top of charts and people are accepting it."

He said the initial response did not upset him.

"I felt it was like a bow and arrow situation -- the more you stretched it behind, the more it became stronger... You just need to focus on the target. The more people were disliking the song, the more it was getting stronger. But now we are happy with the response," he added.

‘Humma Humma’, the first song to be released out of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's ‘Ok Jaanu’ -- is a rehashed version of the A.R. Rahman's hit song ‘Humma Humma’ from Mani Ratnam's ‘Bombay’. The song got trolled on social media platforms.

Bagchi, who has also sung the song along with Jubin Nautiyal, says he knew people would compare it with the old song.

"I knew people are going to compare as it's a song which people have loved for years. The style of music that Rahman sir has done for the original, I don't think anybody could have done it. For us, it's like giving a tribute to Rahman sir and making it little simple for the young crowd to enjoy."

