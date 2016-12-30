RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2016 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

'Rangoon' music is opera-like, says Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh says the music of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial ‘Rangoon’ is very opera-like.

The film, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, is a war drama.

"'Rangoon' is a very large, musical film. The music of 'Rangoon' is like an opera," Sukhwinder told IANS.

Collaborations between Bhardwaj and Sukhwinder have always been successful -- whether it was in ‘Omkara’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Ishqiya’ or ‘Haider’.

Talking about Bhardwaj, the talented singer said: "The best thing about Vishal Bhardwaj is that he himself is a writer, director and composer. The main content in the movie is the story, and the same way, composition is the main content in a film's music... And Vishal has a great command on both of them."

On the music of ‘Rangoon’, Sukhwinder said: "It is extraordinary and very imaginative. The film director is the composer, so all his songs are a demand of story -- they are not pushed into the movie. He is a fantastic music composer."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rangoon Sukhwinder Singh Vishal Bhardwaj Kangana Ranaut Saif Ali Khan Shahid Kapoor Omkara Kaminey Ishqiya Haider
Related news
News | 20 Dec 2016

Gulzar is an all-time great, says Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut, who graced the launch of ‘Between The Poet And Her Pencil’ -- a collection of poetry by her friend Bondina Elangbam -- says Gulzar continues to be one of the best writers that India has.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2016

We shot the video in a day: Rahul Pandey on new single Aa Chalein

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Rahul Pandey who lent his voice to songs in the Saif Ali Khan and Illiana D'cruz  starrer ‘Happy Ending’ as well as the Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty ‘Hero’ in the past, recently released a single ‘Aa Chalein’ on Zee Music.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2016

I learn something new from Vishal-Gulzar duo: Sukhwinder Singh

Mumbai: Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who lent his voice for Vishwal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film ‘Rangoon’ in which Gulzar penned all the songs, says that it is always a learning experience working with them.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

top# 5 articles

1
I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested...read more

2
Dannic, Armin set the mood for Puneites on Sunburn

MUMBAI: The Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn started with some electrifying performances by popular international artistes like Dannic, Armin...read more

3
Sonu Nigam appreciates Kapil Sharma's kind words

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma recently took to Twitter to express his liking for 'Indian Idol S9' and its panel of judges Farah Khan, Anu Malik and...read more

4
Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is...read more

5
Sneha Khanwalkar composes for TV show 'Meri Durga'

MUMBAI: Music director Sneha Khanwalkar, best known for her compositions in films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, has made a special song...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group