'Rangoon' music is opera-like, says Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh says the music of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial ‘Rangoon’ is very opera-like.

The film, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, is a war drama.

"'Rangoon' is a very large, musical film. The music of 'Rangoon' is like an opera," Sukhwinder told IANS.

Collaborations between Bhardwaj and Sukhwinder have always been successful -- whether it was in ‘Omkara’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Ishqiya’ or ‘Haider’.

Talking about Bhardwaj, the talented singer said: "The best thing about Vishal Bhardwaj is that he himself is a writer, director and composer. The main content in the movie is the story, and the same way, composition is the main content in a film's music... And Vishal has a great command on both of them."

On the music of ‘Rangoon’, Sukhwinder said: "It is extraordinary and very imaginative. The film director is the composer, so all his songs are a demand of story -- they are not pushed into the movie. He is a fantastic music composer."

