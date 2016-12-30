Raghu Dixit composes first Kannada party anthem

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Raghu Dixit best known for The Raghu Dixit Project has composed the first ever party anthem for Kannada movie titled 'Happy New Year'.

The song released yesterday. 'The Party Anthem' features many Kannada singers and Dixit. The composer looks spectacular in the video. It will be a pleasant surprise for all Dixit fans that’ve usually seen him in a lungi. The singer-composer is seen on a racer bike with beautiful girls around him.

Nakul Abhyankar, Apoorva Sridhar, Sujay Harthi, Inchara Rao, Nikhil P Sarathy and Aishwarya Rangarajan too have given vocals to this track along with Dixit. Lyrics have been penned by Pruthvi Narasimha and Bharath Kumar.

The Kannada industry is sure to dance on 'The Party Anthem' this New Year.

Check the song here --