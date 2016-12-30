RadioandMusic
News |  30 Dec 2016 13:55 |  By RnMTeam

Pritam Singh to host a reality show on Big Magic

MUMBAI: RJs have been exploring the entertainment space for a while now. But, there is only a handful that has succeed in this endeavor. One name from the radio business that is an equally recognised name and face in the TV business today is Pritam Singh best known as RJ Pritam.

Pritam has hosted award shows like GiMA, IIFA and Zee Rishtey Awards amongst others, but now he is set to host an entire show. He will be seen as a host on Big Magic's 'Big Memsaab'.

The show will be back with its new season in the new year and while, TV faces Sambhavna Seth and Karishma Tanna will judge it, Pritam will be seen as a host. In fact, he will be the one closer to the pretty bhabhi's participating in this dance reality show.

Confirming the same the anchor says, "My show on Radio (Red FM) was limited to flirting with women. I couldn't showcase the other aspects of my personality, but I am a solemn person, in reality, something that the viewers got to see during my stay at 'Bigg Boss'. This show is an opportunity for me to showcase that side of me."

The shooting for 'Big Memsaab' has begun and Pritam is completely enjoying the process. In fact, he is in awe of these housewives who have managed to step out of their responsibilities to give some time to themselves. "Women give up on their dreams after marriage. They start living for others and then their children's dreams become theirs. But, 'Big Memsaab' gives them an opportunity to showcase their talent."

The women on the show connect with Pritam and he believes it's his on-air experience that's coming handy here. "I have always been connected with them and I understand them and they know me. You will see the connect on the show."

Pritam who is also shooting for Puneet Issar's upcoming film 'He Man' says hosting is a difficult job, but he hopes to carry it well.

'Big Memsaab' is a Film Lion Entertainment production and it will air at 7:30 pm from 9 January 2017, Monday to Friday.

