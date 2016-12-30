RadioandMusic
News |  30 Dec 2016 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

Mike Posner's India tour announced; Prateek Kuhad to join as supporting act

MUMBAI: Acclaimed songwriter and record producer Mike Posner of the ‘I Took A Pill in Ibiza’ fame will perform in three Indian cities in the next month, January 2017. Scheduled to perform in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the Special Acoustic India Tour 2017 will be the American singer’s first official tour to the country as a musician.

Joining Posner on the three-city tour will be Delhi-based indie songwriter Prateek Kuhad. Known for his concert tours, Posner have created a reputation as one of the most relevant ‘live’ artistes of the current era in the music scene. Posner released his debut studio album ’31 Minutes to Takeoff’ in 2010, however, it was not until the release of ‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza’ in 2015 that the producer achieved worldwide fame and demand. The song was later remixed by Norwegian trio SeeB further reflecting the song’s popularity on Billboard and breaking into the Top 10 of American, Australian and several other countries’ charts.

The upcoming Mike Posner chart will be organised by Bengaluru-based live music venue ‘The Humming Tree’. The venue, lately, has been initiating unique efforts leading to arrival of some of the biggest names in the international music scene. Earlier this month, the venue organised ‘Back Doors’, wherein Steven Wilson, Jose Gonzalez and Patrick Watson performed in the initiative’s debut edition.

Dates for the Mike Posner India tour:
25 January – New Delhi
26 January – Mumbai
28 January – Bengaluru

The venue details will be out in two days, confirmed the representatives at The Humming Tree.

 

