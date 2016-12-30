Mame Khan recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Sanu Ik Pal'

MUMBAI: 2016 has been about remakes, but the churn does not stop here. Rajasthani folk singer-composer Mame Khan is the latest to recreate an already existing song. Khan has given Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Sanu Ik Pal' a Rajasthani and Punjabi folk blend.

Confirming the same the singer says, "'Sanu Ik Pal' is a tribute to two musical maestros who have inspired me and shaped my musical journey in multiple ways. Since childhood, I have been inspired by the music of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. 'Sanu Ik Pal' was one of the first songs that I listened to in my childhood days and till date I have the old tape of the song as a special memory. The second musical influence is my father Ustad Rana Khan, who was not only my father but also my musical teacher and mentor."

The charismatic singer further assures that the music of his recreation is very different from the original. In fact, he has also rewritten a few lines in Marwadi. "I just hope that people like and enjoy the tracks," adds the folk singer.

Khan has used live instruments like Sarangi, drums, guitar, harmonium and others to bring the original folk feel to the track. He prefers live instruments any day in place of programmed instrumental sounds. "I have nothing against technology, but there are a lot of people whose bread and butter is playing these musical instruments. They are so passionate about their art that I feel they deserve opportunities like these," says Khan.

When asked if he feels that the audience is ready for another recreation when they have been bombarded with them in 2016 he explains, "I have sung this song in front of a live audience many times and the response has been overwhelming, each time. They have always wanted to hear it in my voice. Rest only time will tell."

Khan further adds that he has put his heart and soul on this track. Plus his band that has played for the track is really excited about the song.

'Sanu Ik Pal' will be released under Time Music tomorrow (31 December 2016).

Khan will soon begin working on his second untitled album that will be a mix of folk and Sufi.