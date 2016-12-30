RadioandMusic
News |  30 Dec 2016

Kate Moss's fond memory of George Michael

MUMBAI: Kate Moss says late singer George Michael used to let the model's daughter Lila sneak into his pool.

Michael's friend and neighbour Moss has revealed she had a secret route into the singer's North London garden, reports dailymail.co.uk.

During a show, the model said: "He's got a pool, so when it's hot I'm like, 'Oh can Lila come and jump in your pool?' And he's like, 'Yeah, come over'.

"And we can actually climb from garden to garden over the walls with a ladder, we've done that a couple of times," she added.

(Source : IANS)

Tags
Kate Moss George Michael Lila
