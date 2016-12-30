RadioandMusic
Justin Bieber voted 2016's Worst Celebrity Neighbour

MUMBAI: Grammy-award winning singer Justin Bieber has been voted as the most undesirable celebrity neighbours in 2016.

Every December, online real estate marketplace Zillows asks American adults which celebrities they would like to have as their neighbour and with whom they wouldn't want to share a fence. The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker has topped the list this year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bieber had earlier topped the list in 2014 as well. But this year, he earned the highest percentage of votes in the survey's history. One in three participants (36 per cent) found Bieber to be the worst neighbour and he was particularly disliked among male voters (39 per cent).

There are particular reasons why respondents wouldn't want to share a fence with Bieber, according to the publication.

In 2014, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker had egged a neighbour's house and ended up paying $80,000 to settle the vandalism charge.

The results come from a survey conducted between December 8 and 9 on behalf of the real estate site. The poll used a sample of 1,000 adults in the US, age 18 and over.

(Source: IANS)

