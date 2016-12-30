RadioandMusic
News |  30 Dec 2016 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

Has Adele secretly married her partner?

MUMBAI: Singer Adele has sparked rumours that she has married her partner Simon Konecki.

The ‘Someone like you’ hitmaker has been spotted wearing a wedding band.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker recently went for shopping in Beverly Hills. She seemed to keep low profile as she sported dark glasses and an oversized hat. Despite her low-key appearance, her fans noticed that she seemed to be willingly flashing a gold wedding band on her ring finger, reports mirror.co.uk.

One of the singer's followers tweeted: "Ok look at her hand... It's a f***ing wedding band! You can argue with me but still."

The couple, who share four-year-old son Angelo together, have been together for over five years and got engaged in October.

(Source : IANS)

