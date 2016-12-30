RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2016 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

George Michael wanted to adopt a child

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael wanted to adopt a child and have a "perfect family".

To start a family was on his to-do list for the coming year, says a source, who added that following his health scares, Michael made starting a family with partner Fadi Fawaz his main priority.

He was desperate to follow in the footsteps of his friend and singer Elton John, who has sons Elijah and Zachary with partner David Furnish through a surrogate.

An insider told dailystar.co.uk: "George's dream was to be a father. He wanted to adopt or use a surrogate. It was his big aim, supported by Elton and David all the way. When Elton took the step, he (George) knew he too had at last moved into that part of his life."

"To not have his own family, he felt incomplete. It was a missing link he craved. George always wanted to be a father, he wished his mother were alive to see the day," the source added.

"To start a family was on his to-do list for 2017."

But the star died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

He reportedly told close friends that his Greek heritage meant he always wanted to be a father and have a big family.

But Michael did not want to be a "chequebook dad".

"He felt his career made him too selfish to be committed to being a parent," the source revealed.

"He had seen other 'showbiz' kids becoming chequebook babies and wouldn't have exposed his children to that world."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
George Michael Fadi Fawaz David Furnish news
Related news
News | 30 Dec 2016

Ed Sheeran might perform at Grammys

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to make a comeback at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards after a one-year hiatus. According to a source, Sheeran will debut new music at the show which is set to take place on 12 February 2017 here, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

US rapper arrested for throwing equipment off stage

MUMBAI: Singer Trey Songz was arrested after he destroyed the stage he was performing on during a concert in Detroit, the police have confirmed.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

Kate Moss's fond memory of George Michael

MUMBAI: Kate Moss says late singer George Michael used to let the model's daughter Lila sneak into his pool. Michael's friend and neighbour Moss has revealed she had a secret route into the singer's North London garden, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

top# 5 articles

1
Swift's former beau arrested for bar fight

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift's former boyfriend Conor Kennedy was arrested after he got involved in a bar fight in Aspen, police have confirmed. The...read more

2
Ed Sheeran might perform at Grammys

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to make a comeback at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards after a one-year hiatus. According to a source,...read more

3
I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested...read more

4
'Rangoon' music is opera-like, says Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh says the music of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial ‘Rangoon’ is very opera-like. The film,...read more

5
Dannic, Armin set the mood for Puneites on Sunburn

MUMBAI: The Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn started with some electrifying performances by popular international artistes like Dannic, Armin...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group