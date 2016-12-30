RadioandMusic
Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas play on Sunburn's second day

MUMBAI: With Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike ruling the dance garden, Mumbais Shaan accompanied by Joshi and Kash Trivedi, Lucas & Steve, New Delhis Zaeden and KERANO on the Main Stage -- the second day of 10th Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn was worth remembering here in Sunburn Hills on Thursday.

The festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary in Pune and the response is comparatively better on the second day. The organiser was very happy and said: "We are overwhelmed with the response we have got from the student community of Pune. Today (Thursday), we saw a 25 per cent increase in turnout from first day."

We were able to tackle issues better and deliver a much improved experience for the audience. We also thank the local authorities for their continued support," the organiser added.

The first female artist to appear on Smash The House, MATTN mixed some underground and main stage styles proving her prowess as one of the hottest young female artists in the electronic circuit.

Bollywood actress turned model turned DJ Julia Bliss dished out some edgy deep house, down tempo and had the audience asking for more.

People not only enjoyed music but also adventurous activities like volleyball, paintball , badminton, archery, wall climbing, zipline, etc. during the day. The camp's 'chill out zone' had enthusiasts lazing on recliner beds enjoying sheesha, while couples spent some quality alone time at the open-air theatre. Girl gangs competing at karaoke sessions over bonfires and barbeque.

With trance, house, electro, techno, drum & bass, psychedelic, experimental -- Sunburn covered all these genres and more, unifying the audience, who had gathered at Sunburn Hills to celebrate music.

(Source : IANS)

Afrojack Dimitri Vegas Like Mike Kash Trivedi Lucas & Steve Kerano Sunburn Hills Pune Mattn DJ Julia Bliss Sunburn
