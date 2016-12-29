Selena Gomez collaborates with Paulina Rubio

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has collaborated with Mexican pop diva Paulina Rubio for a new single.

"My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable," Rubio told Vanidades magazine, reports people.com.

The mother of two has already released three singles.

(Source: IANS)