RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2016 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez collaborates with Paulina Rubio

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has collaborated with Mexican pop diva Paulina Rubio for a new single.

"My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable," Rubio told Vanidades magazine, reports people.com.

The mother of two has already released three singles.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Selena Gomez Paulina Rubio album DJ Snake news
Related news
News | 28 Dec 2016

Ariana Grande shocked, 'hurt' after fan's sexual comments

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande was left feeling "hurt" and unsafe after a fan made sexual comments about her in front of her boyfriend Mac Miller. Grande recalled an incident she had with a fan on Tuesday in a Twitter note, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2016

Rapper T.I.'s wife files for divorce

MUMBAI: Rapper T.I.'s wife Tiny has filed for divorce from him after six years of marriage. The two have three children together -- King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2016

Gomez, Lawrence surprise fans at children's hospitals

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez and actress Jennifer Lawrence surprised their young fans during their visit to childrens hospital.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

News
EEMA vs the music licensing societies: The battle rages

MUMBAI: It’s an all out war.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Debbie Reynolds dead, a day after daughter's demise

MUMBAI: Debbie Reynolds, who rose to stardom in 'Singin' in the Rain', died on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away....read more

2
21 shows. 15 cities. 6 weeks. How Dhruv Visvanath pulled off a unique tour in limited budget

MUMBAI: Touring across the country for any Indian ‘independent’ musician/act, more often than not, invites a few compromises either on the quality...read more

3
Rewind: Rajesh Khanna's journey through his songs

MUMBAI: It is Bollywood’s first and original superstar Rajesh Khanna's 74th birth anniversary. It has been four years since, he left us, but he will...read more

4
On father's 116th birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar seeks his blessings

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday paid tribute to her late father and actor-musician Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 116th birth...read more

5
Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group