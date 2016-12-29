RadioandMusic
News |  29 Dec 2016 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Rewind: Rajesh Khanna's journey through his songs

MUMBAI: It is Bollywood’s first and original superstar Rajesh Khanna's 74th birth anniversary. It has been four years since, he left us, but he will always be alive in our hearts.

Let's relive his cinematic journey through his songs.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani - Aradhana

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar – Aap Ki Kasam

Shayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayal - Souten

Hum Dono Do Premi Duniya Chhod Chale - Ajanabee.

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye - Anand

Yeh Kya Hua – Amar- Prem

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai - Kati Patang

Oh Mere Dil Ke Chain – Mere Jeevan Saathi

Zindagi Ek Safar – Andaz

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein – Do Raaste

