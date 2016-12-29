Rewind: Rajesh Khanna's journey through his songs
MUMBAI: It is Bollywood’s first and original superstar Rajesh Khanna's 74th birth anniversary. It has been four years since, he left us, but he will always be alive in our hearts.
Let's relive his cinematic journey through his songs.
Mere Sapno Ki Rani - Aradhana
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar – Aap Ki Kasam
Shayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayal - Souten
Hum Dono Do Premi Duniya Chhod Chale - Ajanabee.
Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye - Anand
Yeh Kya Hua – Amar- Prem
Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai - Kati Patang
Oh Mere Dil Ke Chain – Mere Jeevan Saathi
Zindagi Ek Safar – Andaz
Yeh Reshmi Zulfein – Do Raaste