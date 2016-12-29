Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song
MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is now working for an upcoming Bollywood action-comedy titled ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt ’.
Raftaar has not just given vocals for the upcoming filck, but he also features in a song alongside the films stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.
The rapper seems excited about his new work as we see him flaunting it all over his Twitter and Instagram page.
The movie is directed by Neeraj Pathak and is expected to release in 2017.
Here are some of Raftaar's social media post-
I swear the first song I remember singing or dancing to was from the movie "NARASIMHA" which went a little like "Pakad Pakad Kheech Ke Pakad De Dhana Dhan Dhaiya". My dad has a recording of it on a tape that I will definitely try to find now. Today I shot a video with the man himself, Sunny Deol phaaji for his upcoming movie. My life is a movie for real. Blessed to Level Next. Thank You Universe. #raa #raftaar #bhaiyyajisuperhitt @iamsunnydeol @neerrajpathak sir #ahmadkhansir #positive #blessed #peace #sabsahihai #bollywood #videoshoot #brakefail
On set #bhaiyyajisuperhit with @NeerrajPathak sir.#herobanadiya pic.twitter.com/HTJNSRkOrz
— RaftaaR (@raftaarmusic) December 28, 2016
FanS
After Posterboys @IAMSUNNYDEOL Paaji Is Ready Wth #BhaiyyajiSuperhitt
Watch D Punjabi Sher On Location With@raftaarmusic
RT n Spread pic.twitter.com/knaABSCoEL
— The Deols (@TheDeolLegacY) December 28, 2016
Shoot with #SUNNYDEOL phaaji the real punjabi OG. #nodrugsnoliquor #dhaikilokahaath .#BHAIYYAJISUPERHITT
— RaftaaR (@raftaarmusic) December 28, 2016