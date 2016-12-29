RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2016 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is now working for an upcoming Bollywood action-comedy titled ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt ’.

Raftaar has not just given vocals for the upcoming filck, but he also features in a song alongside the films stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

The rapper seems excited about his new work as we see him flaunting it all over his Twitter and Instagram page.

The movie is directed by Neeraj Pathak and is expected to release in 2017.

Here are some of Raftaar's social media post-

Tags
Raftaar Preity Zinta Bhaiyyaji Superhitt Bollywood Neeraj Pathak social media Sunny Deol
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2016

I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested that he learn dancing to be a "complete performer".

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

New talent is welcomed with open arms in Bollywood: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a string of popular numbers like ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Soch Na Sake’, is happy to see the Hindi film industry giving a platform to music artistes, saying new talent is being welcomed in Bollywood with open arms.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2016

Seriously interested in Bollywood music: DJ KSHMR

MUMBAI: American DJ, record producer and musician Niles Hollowell-Dhar, popularly known as DJ KSHMR, is one of the performers at the tenth edition of Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn in Pune.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

News
EEMA vs the music licensing societies: The battle rages

MUMBAI: It’s an all out war.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Marc Anthony files for divorce from Shannon De Lima

MUMBAI: Singer Marc Anthony has officially filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima, after two years of marriage. According to court...read more

2
Sneha Khanwalkar composes for TV show 'Meri Durga'

MUMBAI: Music director Sneha Khanwalkar, best known for her compositions in films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, has made a special song...read more

3
I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested...read more

4
New talent is welcomed with open arms in Bollywood: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a string of popular numbers like ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Soch Na Sake’, is happy to see the Hindi film industry...read more

5
Debbie Reynolds dead, a day after daughter's demise

MUMBAI: Debbie Reynolds, who rose to stardom in 'Singin' in the Rain', died on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away....read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group