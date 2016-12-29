Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is now working for an upcoming Bollywood action-comedy titled ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt ’.

Raftaar has not just given vocals for the upcoming filck, but he also features in a song alongside the films stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

The rapper seems excited about his new work as we see him flaunting it all over his Twitter and Instagram page.

The movie is directed by Neeraj Pathak and is expected to release in 2017.

Here are some of Raftaar's social media post-