On father's 116th birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar seeks his blessings

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday paid tribute to her late father and actor-musician Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 116th birth anniversary.

The veteran songstress tweeted: "Namaskar. Aaj mere pujya pitaji Master Deenanath Mangeshkar ji ki 116vi jayanti hai. Main unko lakhon baar naman karti hun aur hamare pure pariwar par unka aashirwad hamesha bana rahe ye prarthana karti hun.

(Today is my late father Deenanath Mangeshkar's 116th birth anniversary. I bow down to my father a thousand times and seek his blessings for our whole family and hope that it remains with us forever)."

Deenanath Mangeshkar died on 24 April 1942 after prolonged illness. He is said to have been the first musician to openly defy the British Empire by performing and singing songs penned by Veer Savarkar in the presence of the British Viceroy in Shimla.

He had theatrical productions like ‘Manapaman’, ‘Ranadundubhi’ and ‘Deshkantak’ to his credit, in which he sang and starred too.

(Source: IANS)