RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2016 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

On father's 116th birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar seeks his blessings

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday paid tribute to her late father and actor-musician Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 116th birth anniversary.

The veteran songstress tweeted: "Namaskar. Aaj mere pujya pitaji Master Deenanath Mangeshkar ji ki 116vi jayanti hai. Main unko lakhon baar naman karti hun aur hamare pure pariwar par unka aashirwad hamesha bana rahe ye prarthana karti hun.

(Today is my late father Deenanath Mangeshkar's 116th birth anniversary. I bow down to my father a thousand times and seek his blessings for our whole family and hope that it remains with us forever)."

Deenanath Mangeshkar died on 24 April 1942 after prolonged illness. He is said to have been the first musician to openly defy the British Empire by performing and singing songs penned by Veer Savarkar in the presence of the British Viceroy in Shimla.

He had theatrical productions like ‘Manapaman’, ‘Ranadundubhi’ and ‘Deshkantak’ to his credit, in which he sang and starred too.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lata Mangeshkar Deenanath Mangeshkar Veer Savarkar Manapaman Ranadundubhi Deshkantak
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2016

Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar feature in new Bollywood calendar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday launched India Film Informations tenth edition film calendar for the year 2017.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2016

Listen: This Duo's Breathtaking Mashup of Lata Mangeshkar and Christina Perri Songs

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based duo of Anshuman Singh and Yash Sarwan has been, lately, grabbing deserved attention across social media and online portals for their renditions, usually featuring a Hindi and an English composition.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2016

Lata Mangeshkar dedicates song to Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli's knock of 235 at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday got unexpected plaudits from legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday morning.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

News
EEMA vs the music licensing societies: The battle rages

MUMBAI: It’s an all out war.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Raftaar to feature in Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol starrer film song

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar is climbing the stairs of success at a jolting speed. He recently recorded for international movie 'Passengers’ and he is...read more

2
Marc Anthony files for divorce from Shannon De Lima

MUMBAI: Singer Marc Anthony has officially filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima, after two years of marriage. According to court...read more

3
Sneha Khanwalkar composes for TV show 'Meri Durga'

MUMBAI: Music director Sneha Khanwalkar, best known for her compositions in films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, has made a special song...read more

4
I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested...read more

5
New talent is welcomed with open arms in Bollywood: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a string of popular numbers like ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Soch Na Sake’, is happy to see the Hindi film industry...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group